Is Rajpal Yadav out of Tihar jail? VIRAL video of him thanking Salman Khan REVEALS…

A video is going viral on social media in which actor Rajpal Yadav is seen praising superstar Salman Khan. The public started to question whether Rajpal Yadav had been released from Tihar Jail? Here's what we know.

A video is going viral on social media in which actor Rajpal Yadav is seen praising superstar Salman Khan. As soon as this video came out, a big question arose in the minds of the people - has Rajpal Yadav been released from Tihar Jail? In the video, Rajpal is talking about Salman Khan's support, calling him his elder brother. For this reason, many people on social media assumed that Rajpal got bail with the help of Salman Khan. However, the truth behind this claim is something else.

What is Rajpal Yadav viral video?

In the video, Rajpal Yadav is heard saying, “Salman bhai bade bhai ki tarah hain, Salman bhai ke sath aaj baith ke, andar se bhot Khushi mehsoos hoti hai." From his words in the video, it seems as if he has recently come out of some trouble. When reporters ask him about the relief, he says, “Sach me relieve mehsoos kar raha hoon." Because of this conversation, people assumed that the video was recent and that he had been released from jail.

However, there were mixed reactions to the video on social media. Some users tagged Salman Khan and thanked him, while many immediately rubbished the claim. Some users wrote that the video is old and Rajpal Yadav is still in jail. A user wrote, “Fake news he is still in jail it’ is a old video." Another said, “It’s an old video, he is still in jail, check the fact first or Google about the news."

Is Rajpal Yadav out of Tihar jail?

The truth is that Rajpal Yadav has not come out of jail yet. The viral video is not recent, but is from 2018. At that time, Rajpal Yadav had come out of jail after serving a sentence in an old case. He had taken a loan of around Rs 5 crore for his film Ata Pata Lagao, failing which a cheque bounce case was registered against him. He was served a three-month jail sentence in that case. Currently, Rajpal Yadav is in Tihar Jail after surrendering on February 5, 2026, in the same case related to the same long-running cheque bounce case.

