Is Ranveer Singh playing Lord Shiva or not? Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, author Amish Tripathi's VIRAL reaction makes THIS revelation

After the huge success of Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar, he's gearing up for something totally different: a mythological fantasy based on Amish Tripathi's Immortals of Meluha. Read further to know if this is actually taking place or not?

Is Ranveer Singh playing Lord Shiva or not? Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, author Amish Tripathi's VIRAL reaction makes THIS revelation

Amish Tripathi isn’t letting rumors take over. This week, social media started buzzing about Ranveer Singh supposedly nabbing the rights to The Immortals of Meluha and gearing up to play Lord Shiva in a blockbuster trilogy. But Amish shut it down, quick. He told Variety India straight up: “The rights for the Shiva Trilogy are with me. And nothing has been signed with anyone as yet.” He made sure to say he admires Ranveer, but the headline just isn’t true.

So, where did this whole thing even come from?

Several outlets claimed Ranveer locked the rights through Maa Kasam Films, along with Birla Studios, to build out a full Shiva Trilogy universe. The reports said he’d star as Lord Shiva and start shooting Part One in 2028. Some sources even insisted Ranveer had chased the project since Sanjay Leela Bhansali was attached and supposedly scored the rights as soon as they expired. Amish says none of this happened.

Honestly, it’s no surprise everyone’s after Meluha. When The Immortals of Meluha launched in 2010, it flipped the script for Indian publishing. The story introduces Shiva as a mortal Tibetan tribal leader landing in Meluha, a utopian society inspired by the Indus Valley. The Suryavanshis spot his blue throat and hail him as the Neelkanth, their savior against the Chandravanshis and Nagas. Millions of copies sold, myth, history, and philosophy all mixed up. Of course, studios want a piece.

But the road to a screen adaptation? A mess. Karan Johar bought the rights back in 2012, with Karan Malhotra set to direct. That fell apart, worried about controversy around depicting a god. Next, Sanjay Leela Bhansali picked them up, stalled again. Amish even announced a web series with Shekhar Kapur, Suparn Varma, and Roy Price at International Arts Machine in 2022. There was hype, but nothing actually released. And the rights circled back to Amish once more.

Meanwhile, Ranveer’s already busy. Dhurandhar: The Revenge just smashed records. He’s about to start Jai Mehta’s zombie flick, Pralay, in 2026. No word from Ranveer’s camp about Meluha rumors, but honestly, Amish holds the cards and he’s not dealing just yet.

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