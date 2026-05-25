Is Shayad Yahi Hai Pyaar a Something In The Rain Remake? Here's everything we know

Read further to see why fans think Shayad Yahi Hai Pyaar copies Something In The Rain.

Is Shayad Yahi Hai Pyaar a Something In The Rain Remake? Here's everything we know

Colors TV just dropped promos for Shayad Yahi Hai Pyaar, and K-drama fans did a double take. Starring Aditi Dev Sharma and Daksh Puri, the show looks a lot like the 2018 hit Something In The Rain. Social media is already debating: is this an unofficial remake?

What Happens in the Shayad Yahi Hai Pyaar Promos?

The first promo shows Aditi as a working woman stuck in a rut. Her relationship just fell apart. While she’s fixing her broken sandal on the street, Daksh cycles past and stops. She’s surprised to see him. “Since when are you back?” she asks. “I was always around,” he says. Then comes the line that got everyone talking: “If you weren’t my friend’s younger brother, I’d have hit you.”Promo two gets more direct. Aditi asks what kind of girl he likes. Daksh says, “Someone around 25.” She looks disappointed. Then he adds, “But if she has a good heart, I could love a 35-year-old too.”

Why Fans Are Calling It a Something In The Rain Copy

If you’ve seen Something In The Rain, this feels familiar. The Netflix K-drama starred Son Ye-Jin as a 30-something woman dealing with a bad breakup and toxic office politics. Jung Hae-In played her best friend’s younger brother, back from studying abroad. They reconnect, she falls for him, and they fight age gaps and social pressure to stay together.The tone, the setup, even the dialogue beats in Shayad Yahi Hai Pyaar feel frame-for-frame similar. In both, the guy has quietly loved her for years. She only sees him as her friend’s little brother. That emotional mismatch drives the story.

Internet Reacts: ‘Hae-In and Ye-Jin Are Unmatched’

K-drama fans aren’t convinced Indian TV can pull it off. One user wrote on X, “One of my fav kdrama Something in the Rain is being remade by ITV and I'm not even happy.” Another said, “You are remaking Something in the Rain in India. Wait, how many episodes? The actor, intimate scenes? I have lot of concerns.”A third fan was blunt: “I kinda like Aditi Sharma, but the essence of Something in the Rain can’t be captured. The chemistry between Hae-In and Ye-Jin was on another level. Junhee and Jina are simply unmatched.”Still, some are curious. “Seated for this coz of Aditi, she's insane she looks so beautiful. And it's an adaptation of K-drama Something in the Rain,” one viewer posted.

Is It Officially a Remake?

Back in 2022, reports said Something In The Rain was getting an Indian version. But nobody expected it to be Shayad Yahi Hai Pyaar. Makers haven’t confirmed if it’s licensed or just “inspired.” No premiere date yet, but the show will stream on JioHotstar after it airs on Colors.For now, fans are rewatching the Korean original and waiting to see if the Hindi version can match that quiet, emotional punch.

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