Is Shraddha Kapoor getting HITCHED to Rahul Mody in Udaipur? Actress’ brother Siddhant Kapoor says ‘Yeh toh…’

There has been heavy buzz that Shraddha Kapoor is getting married to Rahul Mody very soon. Now, her brother Siddhant Kapoor also reacted to the speculations.

Bollywood’s wedding season this year has officially begun! It started with Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur and Stebin Bin. Now there is a heavy buzz that Shraddha Kapoor will tie knot to Rahul Mody in Udaipur very soon. Amid the speculations, Shraddha’s brother Siddhanth Kapoor reacted to the rumours with amusement. Earlier, it was reported that Shraddha is planning a romantic and heritage-style wedding. Siddhant also shared his reaction to a viral post, which made claims about Shraddha Kapoor’s marriage. Here is what he said.

Siddhant Kapoor reacts to Shraddha Kapoor’s wedding rumours

A social media page made a post, which reads, “Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is reportedly getting married to her long term boyfriend, with sources suggesting a beautiful heritage wedding in Udaipur. While there is no official announcement yet, the news has already sent social media into an emotional mix of happiness and heartbreak. For years, Shraddha has been lovingly called the national crush, admired for her simplicity and charm. Fans are joking that the title might finally retire, but at the same time, many are genuinely happy to see her move into a new phase of life.” Reacting to it, Siddhant Kapoor said, “(multiple surprised and laughing emojis) yeh toh mere liye bhi News hai (this is news for me too).”

Recently, Shraddha herself sparked doubts about her wedding after she responded to fan’s question about when she will get married. The social media user asked, “Shadi kab karoge @shraddhakapoor ji.” To this, the actress replied, “Main karoongi you vivah karoongi (I will get married).”

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody’s relationship rumours

Shraddha and Rahul’s dating rumours sparked after they spotted together following a dinner date in early 2024. The two haven’t publicly confirmed their relationship. However, they were often spotted together at events and public places. There were rumours of splits in 2024, but the actress squashed the speculations by posting a picture of Vada Pav date with Rahul on Instagram in December 2024.

On the work front, Shraddha has multiple projects in pipeline including Marathi movie, Eetha, Bollywood films-Naagin, Stree 3 and Bhediya 2. Notably, Randeep Hooda also features Randeep Hooda. The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar. The shooting of the film has already begun. It was earlier reported that while shooting one of the dance sequences, Shraddha hurt herself and she was in bed rest for couple of weeks. On the other hand, Stree 3 and Bhediya 2 are currently in development.

