Is Simone Ashley the NEWEST Arconia resident? Devil Wears Prada 2 reunion with Meryl Streep ahead

Read further on why Simone Ashley's set photos are fueling Only Murders In The Building Season 6 casting rumors.

Is Simone Ashley the NEWEST Arconia resident? Devil Wears Prada 2 reunion with Meryl Streep ahead

The Devil Wears Prada 2 co-stars might be sharing the screen again, this time on Hulu’s hit comedy. Simone Ashley was photographed leaving the set of Only Murders In The Building Season 6 on May 28, sparking buzz about a potential casting. While Hulu hasn’t confirmed anything, all signs point to a new addition to the Arconia crew. And yes, Meryl Streep is already filming in London too.

Simone Ashley Seen on London Set

A fan account on X posted photos of Ashley exiting the London shoot in a white striped sleeveless outfit, heading to a waiting car. The Bridgerton star played Amari, Miranda Priestly’s sharp assistant, opposite Streep in this summer’s The Devil Wears Prada 2. Only Murders began filming its sixth season in London in mid-May. Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph are back as Charles, Oliver, Mabel, and Detective Williams. Streep, who recurs as Oliver’s wife Loretta, has also been spotted around town. Whether Ashley and Streep will share scenes remains unconfirmed, but an off-screen reunion has already happened.

Who Else Is Joining Season 6?

Paparazzi have caught Derek Jacobi filming with Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Doctor Odyssey actor Sean Teale has been seen on set too. Details on their roles are under wraps, and Hulu is staying quiet on new cast announcements.The London shift isn’t random. Season 5 ended with podcaster Cinda Canning, played by Tina Fey, dying outside the Arconia. Her last words pointed the trio toward a British murder case involving a woman with red curls. That cliffhanger sends Charles, Oliver, Mabel, and Detective Williams across the pond to investigate.

From Hollywood to London

Season 4 took the podcasters to Hollywood after a film based on Only Murders in the Building got greenlit. Season 6 flips locations again, leaning into the show’s globe-trotting murder-of-the-week format.Hulu renewed the Emmy-nominated series for Season 6 on October 28, 2025, right after the Season 5 finale dropped. Created by Steve Martin and John Hoffman, the show has become one of the streamer’s biggest comedies.

Where to Watch

All five seasons of Only Murders In The Building are currently streaming on JioHotstar in India. No premiere date for Season 6 yet, but with filming underway in London, more casting news should follow soon. If Ashley does join, it marks another high-profile addition to a cast that already includes Oscar and Emmy winners. And for Devil Wears Prada fans, seeing Streep and Ashley together again even in a murder mystery is reason enough to watch.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

