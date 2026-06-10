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Is that Hania Aamir? Badshah’s new instagram post with mystery woman goes viral

Badshah has fans playing detective again. The rapper posted photos with a mystery woman walking through a field, captioned "Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life." Read further to know everything we know about the mystery women.

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By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: June 10, 2026 8:30 PM IST
Is that Hania Aamir? Badshah’s new instagram post with mystery woman goes viral

Is that Hania Aamir? Badshah’s new instagram post with mystery woman goes viral

Badshah’s Instagram has everyone talking again. He posted a series of mysterious photos with a woman whose face stays hidden, and people are pretty sure she’s Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. On June 9, Badshah uploaded pictures of himself and a woman walking hand-in-hand through a field. Her face never shows, and he keeps it vague with the caption, “Universe has a strange way of putting people in your life.” That was enough to send social media into a frenzy. Comments flooded in instantly, asking, “Is that Hania Aamir?”

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Why Fans Think It’s Hania Aamir

They matched clues like her height, hair, and general style. Over and over, they wrote things like, “She looks like Hania,” or just, “Looks like Hania.” The speculation isn’t coming out of nowhere. Badshah and Hania have been linked online before, they’ve commented on each other’s posts, popped up together in Instagram dumps, and reportedly became friends through social media.

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Who Is Hania Aamir?

If you haven’t heard of Hania Aamir, she’s a big deal on Pakistani TV and modeling. She stars in popular dramas and recently grabbed headlines for her role in the Punjabi movie Sardaar Ji 3 alongside Diljit Dosanjh.

How Are Badshah And Hania Connected?

They’re said to be close. Their friendship took off on Instagram, with likes, comments, and plenty of shared photos. Nobody’s confirmed anything romantic, but fans are always watching their online moves.

What Is The Bigger Context

Badshah’s latest post comes just after news broke about his private marriage to Isha Rikhi so fans are even more curious about who this mystery woman might be. It’s not just personal drama stirring things up. After the Pahalgam incident in 2025, the Indian government restricted Instagram access for several Pakistani celebrities in India because of national security concerns. That means anytime Indian and Pakistani stars interact publicly, people notice, fast. Right now, Badshah isn’t saying a word. No confirmation, no denial, just a cryptic caption and a silent Instagram feed.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

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