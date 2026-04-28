Rupali Ganguly SLAMS Alia Bhatt over Gucci leather look at Milan fashion week: 'Is this what you stand for?'

Rupali Ganguly stirred up social media after she reshared a video calling out Alia Bhatt's leather-heavy Gucci outfit from Milan Fashion Week. Read further to know what Rupali said about Alia Bhatt.

So, what did she actually post? On April 27, Rupali dropped an Instagram story featuring a trending clip where user Sai Lohith slammed Alia’s look. The video accused Alia’s Gucci ensemble of using the skin from three-month-old calves and four-month-old lambs, and called out her choice of a Gucci Horsebit 1955 bag as a symbol of fashion exploiting animals.

The video put Alia on the spot. It pointed to her love for her pet cat, Edward, contrasting it with her fashion choices. The creator didn’t mince words, he called Alia out directly, basically asking, “Seriously, Alia, is this what you stand for?” He went further, accusing Gucci of using everything from snakes and crocodiles to silkworms, cows, sheep, and goats.

But the sharpest jab? The video brought up Alia’s own animal welfare initiative, Coexist, which is supposed to promote living alongside animals. The creator called out the contradiction, saying, “If this is your idea of coexistence, the animals are doomed,” and labeled Alia a hypocrite for what they saw as performative activism. He even claimed she’s setting a bad example for her daughter.

Rupali didn’t write anything herself, but the act of sharing spoke volumes. People saw it as her backing the video’s message without adding her own words. It’s not like this came out of nowhere. Rupali has talked often about how much she loves animals; her social feed is proof. She once said, “I have the spirit of a tigress, the soul of an elephant, and the loyalty of a dog.” Her pets, especially her dogs, are pretty much her daily companions and keep her grounded.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt hasn’t said a word about the controversy. As a Gucci ambassador, she showed up in Milan turning heads, but now she’s in the middle of an internet debate. Some users are applauding Rupali and pressing for ethical fashion, while others say Alia’s just making her fashion choices. In the end, Rupali’s post has put questions about the ethics behind high-end fashion and celebrity brand deals back in the spotlight. Alia might be silent for now, but the push for cruelty-free and sustainable fashion is only growing louder.

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