Is Tom Holland DONE as Spider-Man? Actor says 'He’d be content swinging off into the sunset'

Read further on what Tom Holland said about retiring as Spider-Man after Brand New Day.

Is Tom Holland DONE as Spider-Man? Actor says 'He’d be content swinging off into the sunset'

Tom Holland’s been swinging around as Spider-Man for almost ten years, and fans are starting to wonder, is his run wrapping up? The rumors kicked off after his interview with Empire Magazine, where he chatted about the upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day. He didn’t say he was leaving, but you can definitely feel people reading between the lines.

What’s Next for Spider-Man?

Holland said he’d be “content swinging off into the sunset” after Brand New Day. It wasn’t a goodbye, but for anyone who's followed him since he jumped into Captain America: Civil War back in 2016, it sounded like a heads-up that he’s ready to pass the torch. He stole the show with Evans and Downey, became the the MCU’s top Peter Parker, and carried Homecoming, Far From Home, and No Way Home, not to mention huge moments in Infinity War and Endgame. Now, almost a decade later, he’s talking legacy.

And he’s not just hinting at stepping aside, he’s getting excited for whoever’s next. He told Empire, “For whoever’s next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter. Whatever that looks like, I don’t know.” That’s got fans buzzing. Marvel’s already put Miles Morales out there in animation, and No Way Home really leaned into the multiverse. So, honestly, a live-action Miles Morales just seems inevitable at this point.

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Taking Cues From Robert Downey Jr.

Holland also compared his path to Robert Downey Jr.’s. They shared the screen in four huge movies, and everyone loves their mentor-mentee dynamic. Holland said, “If I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset.” Downey launched the MCU with Iron Man, then handed things over after Endgame. Holland sounds ready to do the same help the next hero, and let someone else lead.

About Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Brand New Day lands in theaters July 31, 2026, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton. Holland finally returns as Peter Parker after five years away, and the story picks up with Peter embracing his role as New York’s full-time Spider-Man, balancing his usual chaos. Zendaya’s back as MJ, and you’ll see Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Jacob Batalon, and more. Recent convention footage hints at fallout from Peter’s sacrifice in No Way Home. The posters show Spidey looking more isolated, more grounded.

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Not officially, at least, not yet. But he’s definitely thinking about what comes next. Brand New Day might not be his final swing, but it feels like he’s getting ready for it.

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