Is Varanasi set across timelines? Vijayendra Prasad CONFIRMS epic Rama-Kumbhakarna clash

Read further on Mahesh Babu's Kalari training and how he prepped to play Lord Rama in Varanasi.

Is Varanasi set across timelines? Vijayendra Prasad CONFIRMS epic Rama-Kumbhakarna clash

Ever since Rajamouli released that first teaser for Varanasi, fans haven’t stopped picking it apart. Every detail, every frame, people are convinced there’s some secret behind it. With Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran leading the cast, hype’s through the roof already. The film’s budget? Rs 1000 crore. Yeah, it’s huge. And if that isn’t enough, it’s being shot in the 1.43:1 IMAX format. That’s another first for an Indian film.

Rajamouli On Mahesh Babu As Lord Rama

Writer Vijayendra Prasad isn’t making things any easier. He’s been stirring the pot in interviews, especially with Filmy Focus fans. There’s talk about a massive, 30-minute battle sequence between Lord Rama and Kumbhakarna. Prasad basically confirmed it: “You saw in the trailer, isn’t it? You saw Rama and Kumbhakarna. You saw Lord Hanuman’s tail and a chariot on it. I’m talking about that… spellbound.” But when folks pressed him about whether the story jumps through different timelines, he clammed up. “We shouldn’t talk about it anymore.” Clearly, they want to keep the mystery alive.

One thing that keeps coming up is the set. They built it across nine acres, inspired by Varanasi’s iconic look. The production team designed it to show different eras, so the story can shift between periods and still feel seamless. It’s a smart move, honestly.

Mahesh Babu’s Prep: Kalari And Posture Training

At the film launch last year, Rajamouli himself confirmed that Mahesh Babu steps into Lord Rama’s sandals, at least for part of the story. Apparently, when Rajamouli saw Mahesh in costume, he got “goosebumps.” He called Mahesh the perfect blend of “Krishna’s charm and Rama’s serenity.” That Rama-Kumbhakarna battle sequence took them almost two months to shoot. Rajamouli said it’s one of his all-time favorites.

Mahesh made it clear, getting into Rama’s skin wasn’t easy. He had to forget everything about playing modern characters and start over. He told Variety, the character called for a whole new posture, no casual standing around. So, he trained in Kalari for three months, focusing on stance, balance, and alignment. It wasn’t just for fight scenes; it was about moving like someone from another era. “When I saw the shot, I was really happy. The six months of physical training was worth it,” he said.

The Cast And Release Window

SS Rajamouli directs, Mahesh Babu plays Rudhra, Priyanka Chopra is Mandakini, and Prithviraj Sukumaran takes on Kumbha. They’re still filming, aiming for a big release around Sankranti 2027.

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