'It's disgusting, sick': Huma Qureshi SLAMS trolls targeting Kiara Advani over Toxic's Tabaahi song

Huma Qureshi has slammed the sexist trolling directed at Kiara Advani over Toxic's Tabaahi song, questioning why only the actress is being judged while Yash has largely escaped criticism for the same scenes.

Kiara Advani is being mocked for her sequences with Yash in Tabaahi, a song from the upcoming film Toxic. Netizens have made sexist remarks about the actress, questioning why a married woman and mother would do such scenes. But Yash, who is married and a father, has not received the same level of criticism for the same scenes. In response, Huma Qureshi stated that the film's female characters would have the final laugh after it is out, implying that the film will silence the critics.

What did Huma Qureshi say on trolls at Kiara?

Speaking on Yuvaa's Be A Man, Yaar!, the host discussed how Kiara received significantly more criticism for her personal sequences in Tabaahi than Yash, despite the fact that both actors are married. Responding to this, Huma said, "It's sick. It's disgusting, absolutely. But I think women in this film, the actresses and the directors will have the last laugh. There's no point in trying to defend something at all because you can't change people's mindset with words. I would just let the film do the talking. kaun hai yeh log? (who are these people?) I think the world is a very kind place, but the internet is not."

Kiara has received a barrage of abuse and harsh remarks after the song from Yash's Toxic, Tabaahi, was released online. Trolls continued their attacks on her husband, Sidharth Malhotra, filling his Instagram with similar comments.

What began out as criticism of Kiara's work decisions quickly transformed into unwanted judgment on her personal life, her marriage, and her connection with Sidharth.

Co-star Benedict Garrett also backs Kiara

Benedict Garrett, who features in Geetu Mohandas' Toxic, also came out in support of Kiara, saying, "You see, Yash, he's also married, he also has children. So why is only the woman getting the abuse, while the man apparently gets the applause? Listen, here's the reality check. They are actors. Their job is to act, to portray characters, to make you believe that they are in love, even when they're not. Their job is to tell stories that reflect the human experience."

Alongside the post, he wrote, "The backlash over the Tabahi music video says far more about society than it does about either actor."

More about Toxic

Geetu Mohandas' action-packed flick Toxic is Yash's return to theatres following his KGF trilogy. Alongside Yash, the film has a strong female cast that includes Kiara, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

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