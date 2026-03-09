Jana Nayagan: Amid Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha's divorce proceedings, NEW update about his film upsets fans

Jana Nayagan is being referred to as the final film of actor Vijay before he fully enters his political career.

Jana Nayagan: There has been massive buzz around the film's release since the time its trailer was unveiled. Vijay's fans too have been waiting for the movie's release. Going by the latest update, the film is expected to face another delay. According to reports, the film was planned to be screened for a revising committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on March 9, around 2 PM. The film's release committee’s verdict had to determine if the film could move ahead with the release date that was finalised earlier.

Vijay's Delayed AGAIN? CBFC Revising Committee Show Cancelled Due To THIS Reason

Jana Nayagan's revising committee screening of Jana Nayagan, starring Vijay, has reportedly been postponed after a Central Board of Film Certification member fell ill. The cancelled review could affect the film’s rumored March 19, 2026 release. The film is directed by H. Vinoth and stars Pooja Hegde.

Will this delay the film's release further?

The aforementioned unexpected delay is reportedly expected to impact the film’s release date, especially if the makers were focusing on the March 19 window.

More about Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan has been directed by H Vinoth and features Pooja Hegde in the female lead. The film has been produced by KVN Productions, and its music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

What is the new petition filed by Sangeetha Sornalingam?

Apart from the Jana Nayagan controversy, South actor and politician Thalapathy Vijay has been in the news for his personal life. His wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has filed a fresh petition in the court amid the ongoing legal process of divorce. In her petition, 51-year-old Sangeeta has sought security and financial assistance to stay. She has requested the court to grant her the right to live in the matrimonial house or provide another house to live in.

The petition also said that Sangeeta is a citizen of the UK and has no house of her own in India. Therefore, she has also sought from the court that they be given proper and permanent alimony. Sangeeta said that if she is not allowed to stay at home, she will have no safe place to stay.

What is Thalapathy Vijay's take on Sangeetha's petition?

The petition also alleged that Vijay had dissuaded her from approaching the court and said that she would not be allowed to stay in the matrimonial house if she went to the court for legal separation. The matter came to light when Vijay recently attended a wedding reception with actress Trisha Krishnan, which was held for the son of filmmaker Kalpathi Suresh and Meenakshi. According to reports, Vijay and Trisha arrived at the event in the same car and left the venue together.

