Jana Nayagan overseas review: Fans call Thalapathy Vijay's political thriller mass entertainer packed with 'Action and suspense'

Jana Nayagan overseas premieres receive an enthusiastic response, with early viewers praising Vijay's mass moments, action and entertainment. Here's what the first reviews say.

Jana Nayagan overseas reaction

Jana Nayagan Overseas Review: Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan has finally been released in several overseas theatres, and the first audience reactions are beginning to flood social media. Directed by H. Vinoth, the political action drama is especially significant as it marks Vijay’s final film before he shifted his complete focus to politics. Now, fans who attended the overseas premieres have already started sharing their first impressions online.

Jana Nayagan overseas reaction

One moviegoer from the US, in a review accessed by Filmibeat, described the film as an entertaining commercial package. "The film is packed with suspense, action and entertainment. It's a complete masala entertainer. I'll definitely miss watching Vijay on the big screen, but I'm also excited to see him begin a new chapter after Jana Nayagan," the viewer said.

Remake rumours continue to spark debate

Even before its release, Jana Nayagan was surrounded by speculation that it was a remake of Nandamuri Balakrishna's Telugu blockbuster Bhagavanth Kesari. Although the makers have maintained that the film has been significantly reworked, the discussion has resurfaced following the overseas premieres.

Several viewers on social media pointed out that a few scenes feel similar to the Telugu film, while others believe the movie gradually develops its own identity.

Kerala Box Office reviews Jana Nayagan

The popular Kerala Box Office handle on X also shared its opinion after watching the film. According to the post, Jana Nayagan is not a scene-by-scene remake of Bhagavanth Kesari. While the first half reportedly follows a similar narrative, the second half takes a different route, with only a few elements inspired by the original.

#Jananayagan is not a complete remake of Bhagavanth Kesari. While the first half closely follows the original, the second half takes a completely different direction, with only a few minor elements inspired by Bhagavanth Kesari. The film is set to be a treat for die hard Vijay… pic.twitter.com/Kk7IM0jmSS — Kerala Box Office (@KeralaBxOffce) July 22, 2026

The review further added that the film is designed as a celebration of Vijay’s larger-than-life screen persona, featuring powerful mass moments, whistle-worthy punch dialogues and energetic dance sequences. Fans were also urged to avoid comparisons and simply enjoy what is being promoted as Thalapathy’s final outing on the big screen.

"Jananayagan is not a complete remake of Bhagavanth Kesari. While the first half closely follows the original, the second half takes a completely different direction, with only a few minor elements inspired by Bhagavanth Kesari. The film is set to be a treat for die-hard Vijay fans, packed with mass moments, powerful punch dialogues, and energetic dance numbers from Thalapathy. Just forget all the comparisons, sit back, and enjoy Thalapathy's one last dance (sic)."

Jana Nayagan sees a promising start

Based on the initial reactions, Jana Nayagan appears to have delivered exactly what Vijay’s fans were hoping for: a commercial entertainer filled with action, emotion and larger-than-life moments. As the film releases across India, its overall word of mouth and box office performance will become much clearer over the coming days.

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