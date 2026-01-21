Jana Nayagan row: Vijay's film gets slammed by...;

Jana Nayagan row: Thalapathy Vijay starrer is again dragged into controversy after P. C. Sreeram's viral social media post has caught the attention. Read on.

Jana Nayagan has been going through a massive struggle after the film did not pass the censor certificate. The film, which was supposed to be released on January 9, became one of the most controversial Tamil movies. Jana Nayagan’s delay has caused widespread of debate and concern. Amid the uncertainty about the release, veteran cinematographer PC Sreeram took to his social media and showcased his disappointment over the film. However, he later clarified that his post was not solely aiming for Jana Nayagan. His post soon garnered a lot of attention from the audience.

What did PC Sreeram said about Jana Nayagan?

PC Sreeram tweeted, “The strength of the Indian state is fighting over one cinema. What a shame.” In another tweet, he clarified his stand. He said, “My tweets abt #JanaNayagan is not sbout one film but the future misuse of government agencies in all aspects which treatens democracy being state goverment or central goverment. This is land of mahatma gandhi not #DonaldTrump.”

How netizens reacted to the post

A user said, “Thanks for voicing out sir.” Another wrote, “Democracy is doomed.” A tweet read, “You’re absolutely right sir. We usually don’t voice opinions about films that haven’t been released for a long time.” A netizen wrote, “No actors from Tamil cinema are voicing out on this issue. If they hadn’t done so before, we wouldn’t mind but they did previously. Even during #Mersal #Sarkar #Thalaivaa days they spoke up. Now, I don’t understand what political agenda is currently being driven through this.” Another wrote, “Bold & Much Needed True Statement Sir.”

The delay on the release date verdict escalated several questions about timing with several voices and social media users wondering about whether the hold up project will damage the momentum of Vijay’s farewell project. For fans, the movie carries emotional weight as Jana Nayagan marks the last film of Thalapathy Vijay. Officials have stated that there is no external pressure at play. CBFC have been following the standard procedure and conducting a detail review. Notably, a plea filed by producer Venkat K. Narayana has been seeking faster censor clearance, which was dismissed by the Supreme Court. It stated that decision would be delivered by January 20.

About Jana Nayagan

The film features Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Monisha Blessy, Priyamani and Gautham Vasudev Menon in key roles. The movie has been directed by H. Vinoth and produced by Venkat K. Narayana.

