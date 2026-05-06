Janhvi Kappor vs Varun Dhawan? Actors JOKE about box office clash as Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai takes on Peddi: 'We’re clashing bit**'

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor react hilariously to Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai vs Peddi box office clash as both films release back-to-back in June 2026.

Varun Dhawan’s upcoming film Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is all set to release on June 5, 2026, but it’s going to face some fun competition right from the start. Just a day earlier, on June 4, Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan’s Peddi will hit the theatres, and the two movies are bound to clash at the box office over the weekend.

Janhvi Kapoor jokes at Peddi, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai box office clash

Instead of getting into any tension, Janhvi and Varun took the clash in a really playful and hilarious way. Janhvi shared a fun transition reel using the song “Wow” from Varun’s film and wrote a cheeky caption: “Guess we’re clashing bitch @varundvn.”

Varun's quick response to Janhvi

Varun quickly replied in the comments, saying, “Omg it’s never a clash with u only and u are wow.” Their light-hearted banter has clearly won over fans on social media.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, directed by David Dhawan, also stars Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur in key roles. The film has seen quite a few release date changes. It was originally supposed to come out on May 22, then got postponed because of Toxic, and later rescheduled again to June 5 to avoid a bigger clash.

About Peddi

On the other hand, Peddi has also gone through multiple delays. It was first planned for March 27, then pushed to April 30, and has now finally been locked for June 4. While it’s a Telugu film, it will release in Hindi and other languages as well. This will be Janhvi Kapoor’s second Telugu movie after Devara.

Peddi vs Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

With both films releasing so close to each other, it’ll be interesting to see how the weekend pans out, especially in the Hindi-speaking markets. Peddi has the massive pull of Ram Charan, while Varun Dhawan’s film brings the typical David Dhawan brand of comedy and entertainment.

For now, fans are enjoying the friendly banter between Janhvi and Varun. Whether it’s a friendly clash or a serious box office battle, June is going to be an exciting month for movie lovers.

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