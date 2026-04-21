Jasmine Sandlas’ raw confession about her lowest phase is something everyone needs to hear: 'Big moment when Deepika Padukone spoke about it'

Jasmine Sandlas has garnered massive popularity for her viral tracks including Yaar Na Miley from Kick, and Shararat from Dhurandhar among others. Read on to know what has been the darkest phase of her life.

Jasmine Sandlas is often appreciated by her fans not just for her flawless singing potential, but also the honesty with which she speaks her mind. In a recent chat, Dhurandhar 2 singer got real about something that is deeply personal for her. Ahead of the release of the film, the popular singer had spoken at length about her mental health journey. The singer - who is currently trending for her popular tracks including Jaiye Sajna, Main Aur Tu - had not only revealed that she struggled with bipolar disorder and but also confirmed that she also diagnosed with depression. While explaining her experience, Jasmine also hailed Deepika Padukone for the efforts she has invested in spreading awareness around mental health.

What did Jasmine Sandlas say about bipolar disorder?

In a recent chat with Shubhankar Mishra, Jasmine Sandlas admitted to suffering from bipolar disorder and depression. "During Covid, I was overwhelmed, stressed, and felt lonely. This happened in 2020 and I started taking therapy counselling. Maine iske baare mei kabhi baat nahi ki. (I have never spoken about this) Jab therapist ke office se bahar nikliti thi, I used to record a voice note. Bahut saare sessions ke baad mujhe bola therapist ne bola ki aapko psychiatrist ki zaroorat hai. (After I attended several sessions, my therapist asked me to see a psychiatrist)."

Sandlas feels depression is nothing to be ashamed of

In another chat with Hindustan Times, Sandlas spoke about people who live their lives without undergoing any diagnosis and demanded them to seek help. The singer said it is embarrassing to be judged when one is already so helpless. "It’s okay to ask for help and help should be offered urgently. It is nothing to be ashamed of," she had told HT.

Why has Jasmine Sandlas lauded Deepika Padukone?

Jasmine Sandlas lauded Deepika Padukone for starting a conversation around mental health. Jasmine had added, “It was a big moment when she spoke about it. I stand for mental wellness. Even though it’s a very difficult conversation, I hope to raise awareness and help in all ways that I can in the coming years." For the unversed, Deepika is a popular mental health advocate in India and had shown no inhibitions in sharing her battle with anxiety and depression in 2014. Deepika had founded The LiveLoveLaugh Foundation (LLL) in 2015 to reduce stigma, spread awareness, and offer resources. In October 2025, Deepika was appointed the first-ever Mental Health Ambassador by the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more