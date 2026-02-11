Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas STOPS show midway at Delhi's JLN Stadium, calls out men for...: 'I will not...'

At Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, singer Jasmine Sandlas, who is well-known for the hits Shararat, Taras, and Yaar Na Miley, halted her performance in the middle of it. Here's what happened.

Singer Jasmine Sandlas is currently on tour and recently gave a performance at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on February 7. Sandlas recently provided the voiceover for Ranveer Singh's movie Dhurandhar, which included popular songs like Shararat and the title track. Jasmine made a strong statement about women's safety during the show by stopping her performance halfway through after noticing harassment, even as the crowd erupted in chaos. She took a firm stance, stating unequivocally that she would not go on until all of the women in the audience felt secure.

Jamine was upset as two men...

Jasmine, who was clearly upset, called out to two men who were harassing women in the crowd and requested that they leave right away. She made it apparent that maintaining a respectful and safe atmosphere for women was of utmost importance and would take precedence over the show's continued existence.

TRENDING NOW

Jasmine said, "Security can you please remove these two guys as they are troubling these women. I will not perform if women don’t feel safe in my concert."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Netizens laud Jasmine for...

A number of the singer's videos quickly gained widespread attention on social media, with users applauding Jasmine for her audacious action and strict stance against harassment. Many people praised the singer for using her platform to address a pressing issue in real time, and the incident created a lot of buzz online.

Ayesha Khan makes surprise entry

The audience cheered loudly when Ayesha Khan, who appeared in the dance number Shararat, unexpectedly appeared on stage during her Delhi performance. The two danced to Shararat.

Ayesha was heard saying, "Main saare steps bhool gayi stage pe aake. I’m so glad to be here. I always tell Jasmine, she’s a god’s child."

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.



Read more