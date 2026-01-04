Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Divorce: Days before parting ways, actor's viral video with Miesha Iyer REVEALED…

Jay Bhanushali-Mahhi Vij Divorce: Much before Jay and Mahhi got divorced, the actor was spotted with Bigg Boss fame Miesha Iyer. Read on.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have been making headlines as they recently announced their separation. But their divorce rumours have been going around for a long time. Some eagle eyed fans noticed that the duo were not posting pictures of themselves together for a long time. Earlier, Mahhi debunked all the rumours and threats against people who spread rumours. Now after their separation announcement, netizens are speculating about their married life as Jai was spotted with Miesha Iyer at a concert. In one of the videos, he can be seen enjoying the songs dressed in a traditional ensemble. While sharing the clip, the user wrote, “Special friend”, hinting at a love angle.

Are Jay Bhanushali and Miesha Iyer dating?

Notably, the stars have been dating each other since Bigg Boss 15. At first, they were seen as friends but their relationship turned sour when he supported his enemy, Pratik Sehajpal. However, they rekindled their friendship after they met outside. After the clip went viral on social media, many speculated that they are seeing each other. But their fans came as rescue as they revealed that they are brother and sister. Jay posted Rakshabandhan video wishing Miesha, referring her to as Rakhi sister.

Fans reacted about their relationship in the comment section. A user said, “They are rakhi brother sister..baksh de bhai” A fan commented, “It's miesha. They are sis n bro bond since big boss time.” Another wrote, "Rakhi bandhti hai vo jay ko harr saal? media pages should do better to gain views.” A comment read, “Special friend, Shame on you She ties Rakhi on his hand for years”. A user mentioned, “Report his account for spreading fake and unreliable news. @ijaybhanushali @mieshaiyer kindly take necessary actions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miesha⭐ (@mieshaiyer)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Bhanushali (@ijaybhanushali)

Mahhi Vij breaks silence on divorce rumours

She posted a video on her YouTube channel, reacting to the divorce rumours and adressing speculations that she took Rs 5 crore in alimony. She said, “Alimony ke baare mein, jab tak aap log mere muh se nahi sunte, kisi news pe mat jao.Jab proof ho, tab baat kijiye. Mujhe alimony hi samajh nahi aata. Mere liye, agar ek insaan paise kamaye hain, toh ek aurat ka uss par haq nahi banta jab aap rishte se alag ho jaate ho. Main yeh baat apne liye nahi, balki samaj ke liye, as a woman keh rahi hoon. Mujhe lagta hai woh paise uss insaan ke hain jisne kamaye hain.Jay is my family and a wonderful father to my children.”

