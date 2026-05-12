Jennie JOINS Rosé in billboard’s top 10 club, know why it’s huge for BLACKPINK

Jennie just landed her first solo Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Read further to know everything about the milestone and how its a big step for the singer and the girlgroup.

Jennie JOINS Rosé in billboard’s top 10 club, Here's why it’s huge for Blackpink

Jennie just landed her first solo Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Her song with Tame Impala, "Dracula," shot up to No. 10 this week, a real milestone. She’s only the second Blackpink member to ever pull this off; Rosé did it first when her track "APT" with Bruno Mars hit No. 3 back in February. Last week, Jennie was sitting at No. 18. The official jump came on May 11, according to Billboard.

How ‘Dracula’ Blew Up

Here’s the wild part: "Dracula" wasn’t even Jennie’s song at first. Tame Impala (that’s Kevin Parker) released it solo last October. Jennie joined the remix earlier this year, and the internet just exploded. One Jennie line—“Shut up, Jennie, just get in the car” turned into a viral storm on TikTok. People made endless edits, dance videos, and lip-syncs. That social buzz turned into legit numbers: over 12 million streams in the U.S. last week, and radio stations started spinning it a lot more.

Why This Matters For Jennie

This is a big turning point for Jennie. Her first solo album, "Ruby," dropped in March and a few songs made the Hot 100, but not into the Top 40 and U.S. radio barely paid attention. Dracula changed everything. It’s her highest-charting solo moment yet, and it even gave Tame Impala their very first Hot 100 Top 10. So, both of them are winning.

Blackpink Joins A Rare Club

With both Jennie and Rosé snagging solo Top 10s, Blackpink joins a pretty exclusive club. Not many all-female groups have multiple members with solo Top 10 hits: Destiny’s Child, Fifth Harmony, Fleetwood Mac, The Go-Go’s, that’s basically it. Now fans are wondering if Lisa or Jisoo will be next.

And honestly, Jennie’s killing it on radio too, which isn’t easy for K-pop solo artists. "Dracula" just climbed up to No. 29 on the Billboard Radio Songs chart, beating Lisa’s old peak with Maroon 5’s "Priceless." Only a few K-pop names have done this: PSY with "Gangnam Style," Jungkook’s "Left and Right," and Rosé’s "APT." Now Jennie’s in that league, and "Dracula" could keep rising. Plus, Jennie just made the 2026 TIME 100 list, the only K-pop act there. With this Top 10 hit, her solo era looks unstoppable.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

