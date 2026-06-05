google-preferred

JioHotstar FACES backlash after ‘Dhurandhar 2’ vanishes post livestream, fans demand regular OTT release

Read further on why JioHotstar is facing backlash for livestreaming Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' instead of a normal OTT release.

WrittenBy
By: Vaishnavi Tripathi | Published: June 5, 2026 4:31 PM IST
bollywoodlife.com top news

JioHotstar FACES backlash after ‘Dhurandhar 2’ vanishes post livestream, fans demand regular OTT release

Ranveer Singh’s latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), was a monster at the box office. After it released in theaters on March 19, the thing raked in over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide, second only to one other Indian film, ever. No surprise, people were dying to catch its big OTT debut. JioHotstar hyped up a grand premiere for June 4. Fans logged in, ready for a huge drop. Instead, they got a livestream. That’s it. Tune in at the scheduled time, or you’re out of luck. If you missed the start, you missed the whole movie.

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Lalit Modi CONFIRMS biopic is being scripted, reveals Ranveer Singh PITCHED himself for lead role

Livestream Format Sparks Online Meltdown

When the stream wrapped, the film disappeared. No option to watch later, no chance to rewatch, the movie was just gone. Social media blew up almost instantly. Over on X, users were furious. Someone raged, “@JioHotstar which drunken monkey thought live streaming Dhurandhar the revenge was a wise idea? And post live stream, the movie isn’t available. WTF.” Another one wrote, “Could’ve simply released #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge as it is without the drama of this live-streaming premiere and people could’ve enjoyed it.”

bollywoodlife.com top news
Also Read

Ranvir Shorey COUNTERS producers guild statement on Don 3 row: 'workers deserve respect too'

Why Viewers Are Calling It ‘Hopeless’

People weren’t just unhappy about missing the film. The whole livestream had glitches. If your Wi-Fi dropped for a second, good luck getting back in where you left off. Pause didn’t work. Rewind? No way. “JioHotstar totally hopeless experience watching Dhurandhar 2. You are forcing us to watch live if paused and come back, doesn’t appear where we left. Real headache,” a viewer complained online. Others just called it embarrassing for an OTT platform, saying this isn’t what digital streaming is supposed to be. “Hotstar is streaming Dhurandhar 2 in a live format, no OTT is as embarrassing as this one,” someone posted.

What ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Is About

The sequel starts after Ranveer’s undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Hamza Ali Mazari) took down Rahman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the first film. Now he’s fully inside the underworld, rising as Sher-e-Baloch and claiming the throne in Lyari. Ranveer’s wild energy is front and center as he cements his grip on power.

Star-Studded Ensemble Returns

The cast is stacked, you’ve got R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu, Manav Gohil. With all that hype, the messy JioHotstar release hurts even more for fans who waited to see it online.

Where JioHotstar Stands Now

Right now, as of June 5, JioHotstar hasn’t said a word about the backlash or when Dhurandhar 2 will show up for regular streaming. Pretty much, if you missed the livestream, you’re stuck waiting. And people are not letting it go quietly.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi

Vaishnavi Tripathi is a media person with a passion for writing across a wide range of subjects. She always has something to say about culture, cinema, and entertainment. She studied Mass Communication at Chitkara University and began her professional journey in marketing and media. Currently, she is working with BollywoodLife, where she continues to explore and express her perspectives on entertainment.

Tags:

Up Next

bollywoodlife.com top news

Next Story

Bandar Box Office collection day1: Bobby Deol-Anurag Kashyap's film opens SLOW as Peddi and HJTIHH dominate screens