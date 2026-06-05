JioHotstar FACES backlash after ‘Dhurandhar 2’ vanishes post livestream, fans demand regular OTT release

Read further on why JioHotstar is facing backlash for livestreaming Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' instead of a normal OTT release.

JioHotstar FACES backlash after ‘Dhurandhar 2’ vanishes post livestream, fans demand regular OTT release

Ranveer Singh’s latest film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2), was a monster at the box office. After it released in theaters on March 19, the thing raked in over Rs 1,800 crore worldwide, second only to one other Indian film, ever. No surprise, people were dying to catch its big OTT debut. JioHotstar hyped up a grand premiere for June 4. Fans logged in, ready for a huge drop. Instead, they got a livestream. That’s it. Tune in at the scheduled time, or you’re out of luck. If you missed the start, you missed the whole movie.

Livestream Format Sparks Online Meltdown

When the stream wrapped, the film disappeared. No option to watch later, no chance to rewatch, the movie was just gone. Social media blew up almost instantly. Over on X, users were furious. Someone raged, “@JioHotstar which drunken monkey thought live streaming Dhurandhar the revenge was a wise idea? And post live stream, the movie isn’t available. WTF.” Another one wrote, “Could’ve simply released #Dhurandhar2TheRevenge as it is without the drama of this live-streaming premiere and people could’ve enjoyed it.”

Why Viewers Are Calling It ‘Hopeless’

@JioHotstar could’ve simply released #Dhurandhar2‌TheRevenge as it is without the drama of this live streaming premiere and people could’ve enjoyed it. Now there are 2 things that will happen:

1. People who did not watch the movie starting 7PM will be unable to watch it in its… — Udit Vikhe (@UVikhe) June 4, 2026

People weren’t just unhappy about missing the film. The whole livestream had glitches. If your Wi-Fi dropped for a second, good luck getting back in where you left off. Pause didn’t work. Rewind? No way. “JioHotstar totally hopeless experience watching Dhurandhar 2. You are forcing us to watch live if paused and come back, doesn’t appear where we left. Real headache,” a viewer complained online. Others just called it embarrassing for an OTT platform, saying this isn’t what digital streaming is supposed to be. “Hotstar is streaming Dhurandhar 2 in a live format, no OTT is as embarrassing as this one,” someone posted.

What ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Is About

The sequel starts after Ranveer’s undercover agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Hamza Ali Mazari) took down Rahman Dakait (Akshaye Khanna) in the first film. Now he’s fully inside the underworld, rising as Sher-e-Baloch and claiming the throne in Lyari. Ranveer’s wild energy is front and center as he cements his grip on power.

Star-Studded Ensemble Returns

The cast is stacked, you’ve got R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Danish Pandor, Udaybir Sandhu, Manav Gohil. With all that hype, the messy JioHotstar release hurts even more for fans who waited to see it online.

Where JioHotstar Stands Now

Right now, as of June 5, JioHotstar hasn’t said a word about the backlash or when Dhurandhar 2 will show up for regular streaming. Pretty much, if you missed the livestream, you’re stuck waiting. And people are not letting it go quietly.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

