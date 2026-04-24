Jisoo’s brother sex crime scandal: VIRAL tweet suggests Blackpink star not impacted by Kim Jung-Hoon controversy?

Jisoo hit the Cannes red carpet for the first time since her family drama started making headlines. Read further to know how she's reacting to the recent sex scandal her brother's caught up in.

Jisoo hit the Cannes red carpet for the first time since her family drama started making headlines. Thursday night, she showed up at the 2026 Cannes International Series Festival looking stunning in a black gown and picked up the Madame Figaro Rising Star Award. Jisoo smiled for photos and thanked the festival, seemingly unfazed by everything swirling back home. Fans watching her noticed right away, she looked calm, almost as if nothing had happened.

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Clips of her at Cannes blew up online. People couldn’t stop talking about her composure, especially with the situation involving her brother still in the news. One fan on X summed it up: “She’s professional as always. If you saw her tonight, you’d never guess anything was going on.” Others felt that just showing up and doing her thing sent a message, she wasn’t letting the controversy dictate her life. Her award moment and red carpet style were trending fast.

The rumors didn’t slow down, though. On Friday, Jisoo’s agency released a statement saying she’s not in touch with her brother and isn’t involved in his business or personal affairs. According to them, she’s lived independently for years and manages her own career. The agency also asked for privacy and threatened legal action against anyone spreading nasty rumors about her.

So, What’s Actually Going On?

The controversy involves Jisoo’s older brother, who got caught up in a local financial dispute. Korean media reported he was tied to a failed investment platform, which left several people out of pocket. Jisoo didn’t do anything wrong, but her name got dragged into the mess simply because of their family connection.

Cannes marked her first big public appearance since those reports came out. Festival organizers praised her ability to juggle both music and acting, calling her a rising star in Korean and global entertainment. Just last month, she starred as Mi-rae in Netflix’s Boyfriend on Demand, a webtoon producer navigating romance through a virtual dating service.

BLACKPINK JISOO & Her Family Completely CUT TIES & Contact with Older Brother in May 2025 after he was accused of Illegal Filming. (https://t.co/MmyVfog8BR) pic.twitter.com/ZAw2CZdvJz — EMPIRE (@EmpireIX) April 23, 2026

Jisoo herself hasn’t said anything about the controversy. Her team says she’s sticking to her schedule for now. The Cannes International Series Festival runs from April 23 to 28.

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