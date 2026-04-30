Juice uncle actor Park Dong-Bin found dead at 56, cause of death remains...

Park Dong-Bin, the South Korean actor many people know as 'Juice Uncle' from a viral K-drama meme, has died at 56. Read further to know what's the cause of his death and how everyone's reacting to the news.

Police found Park on Wednesday inside his unopened restaurant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. It was a friend who’d been helping out with the new place who discovered him, around 4:25 PM, in Jangan-dong. Right now, investigators say there’s no sign of foul play. No suicide note either. They're not sure what exactly happened, and they're still looking into it.

The wake is at Anseong Civic Funeral Hall in Gyeonggi Province. The funeral starts at 8:30 AM on Friday. Afterward, they'll take his remains through Yongin Forest of Peace, then bury him in Woosung Memorial Park. Park married actress Lee Sang-yi back in February 2020. She’s twelve years younger, and together they have a daughter. Park talked lovingly about his daughter on TV not long ago, especially mentioning her surgery for a congenital heart condition.

Born in 1970, Park started acting with the 1998 film Shiri. He made a name for himself in movies like Volcano High, How to Keep My Love, and The Huntresses. He was a familiar face on television, too, with roles in Rustic Period, Immortal Admiral Yi Sun-sin, and The Great Wives.

But outside Korea, Park became famous for just one unforgettable moment. In the 2012 drama I Love You I’m Sorry (also known as Did We Love?), his shocked juice-spitting scene went viral. Suddenly, people everywhere called him ‘Juice Uncle’ or ‘Juice Guy,’ thanks to memes and social media.

So this is a tough goodbye, from a seasoned actor to an internet sensation, Park Dong-Bin really connected with two different worlds. He was about to kick off a new adventure with his restaurant, but never got the chance.

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