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Juice uncle actor Park Dong-Bin found dead at 56, cause of death remains...

Park Dong-Bin, the South Korean actor many people know as 'Juice Uncle' from a viral K-drama meme, has died at 56. Read further to know what's the cause of his death and how everyone's reacting to the news.

By: Vaishnavi Tripathi  |  Published: April 30, 2026 4:09 PM IST

Juice uncle actor Park Dong-Bin found dead at 56, cause of death remains...
Juice uncle actor Park Dong-Bin found dead at 56, cause of death remains...

Police found Park on Wednesday inside his unopened restaurant in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. It was a friend who’d been helping out with the new place who discovered him, around 4:25 PM, in Jangan-dong. Right now, investigators say there’s no sign of foul play. No suicide note either. They're not sure what exactly happened, and they're still looking into it.

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The wake is at Anseong Civic Funeral Hall in Gyeonggi Province. The funeral starts at 8:30 AM on Friday. Afterward, they'll take his remains through Yongin Forest of Peace, then bury him in Woosung Memorial Park. Park married actress Lee Sang-yi back in February 2020. She’s twelve years younger, and together they have a daughter. Park talked lovingly about his daughter on TV not long ago, especially mentioning her surgery for a congenital heart condition.

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Born in 1970, Park started acting with the 1998 film Shiri. He made a name for himself in movies like Volcano High, How to Keep My Love, and The Huntresses. He was a familiar face on television, too, with roles in Rustic Period, Immortal Admiral Yi Sun-sin, and The Great Wives.

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But outside Korea, Park became famous for just one unforgettable moment. In the 2012 drama I Love You I’m Sorry (also known as Did We Love?), his shocked juice-spitting scene went viral. Suddenly, people everywhere called him ‘Juice Uncle’ or ‘Juice Guy,’ thanks to memes and social media.

So this is a tough goodbye, from a seasoned actor to an internet sensation, Park Dong-Bin really connected with two different worlds. He was about to kick off a new adventure with his restaurant, but never got the chance.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

A media student who likes to write on a variety of subjects, topics, and issues. You'll always find me having opinions about culture, cinema, and entertainment.
Tags Kdrama Korean Actors Kpop Park Dong-bin