July 31 LOCKED for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma starring Sundeep Kishan gets release date

Read further on what Sigma is about and why Lyca is confident in Jason Sanjay's debut.

July 31 LOCKED for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay’s Sigma starring Sundeep Kishan gets release date

Sigma is grabbing headlines as Tamil cinema’s most-watched debut just got its official release date. Jason Sanjay, son of actor-turned-politician and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay makes his directorial debut with Sigma, hitting screens worldwide on July 31, 2026. Lyca Productions backs the film, and Sundeep Kishan leads the cast. With Aryan Khan already in the director’s chair, Jason joins the wave of superstar kids making their mark behind the camera.

Lyca Productions’ head, G.K.M. Tamil Kumaran, locked in the date and praised Jason’s work. He said, “We’re excited to set July 31 for Sigma’s release. The film shaped up beautifully, and audiences will get something truly fresh.” He also pointed out Jason’s clarity and commitment throughout the process, saying the whole cast and crew helped bring his vision to life.

What Sigma Is About

The story centers on a “lone wolf” character who breaks away from society’s rules to chase big dreams. Expect a mash-up of action, adventure, and humor, all built around independence and self-discovery. At its heart, there’s a high-stakes heist layered with a treasure hunt so there’s plenty of adrenaline and emotion packed in.

Jason Sanjay on His Debut Journey

Jason describes his journey as director as “incredibly special and enriching.” He thanked Lyca producer Subaskaran for backing him and gave credit to his cast and crew, saying each person contributed wholeheartedly. The team can’t wait to share Sigma with audiences everywhere, and Jason teased more updates including audio and trailer launches soon.

Cast, Crew and Tech Team

The cast includes Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Raju Sundaram, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Anbu Thasan, and Yog Japee. Thaman S does the music, Krishnan Vasant takes care of cinematography, Praveen KL handles editing, and Hariharasuthan manages VFX. Filming happened in Chennai, Thailand, Thalakona, and Salem. Production’s wrapped, now they’re just waiting for censor certification.

Major Deals Already Sealed

Big deals are already done, Saregama grabbed the audio rights and Netflix will stream the film digitally. Lyca says more info about audio and trailer events will drop soon.

On the personal side, Jason skipped his father Vijay’s oath-taking as Tamil Nadu CM, and his mother Sangeetha Sornalingam and sister Divya Saasha also weren’t there. Sangeetha filed for divorce in February 2026 citing infidelity, and Jason reportedly unfollowed Vijay on social media after that. Now, all eyes are on July 31. That’s when Jason Sanjay steps out of his father’s shadow and takes the director’s chair for Sigma.

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