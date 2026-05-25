June release for Vijay’s FINAL film? Jana Nayagan listed on booking sites

Read further to know why Vijay's fans are excited as Jana Nayagan hints at a June 19 release.

June release for Vijay’s FINAL film? Jana Nayagan listed on booking sites

Alright, Thalapathy fans, it looks like you’ve finally got something to mark on your calendars. Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, the one he shot before stepping away to become Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister is now expected to hit theaters on June 19, 2026. Originally, it was set for a January release, but the whole thing got stuck for nearly five months waiting on a censor certificate. Both District and BookMyShow updated their ticket sites with the new date, so it’s starting to look real. Still, the team hasn’t officially confirmed it yet.

Why the Film Got Delayed

Jana Nayagan should have dropped for Pongal, but the Central Board of Film Certification didn’t clear it in time. For months, fans have just been sitting and wondering when Vijay’s farewell film will actually show up. Honestly, it’s been rough, this is his last movie after 33 years in the industry, and people just can’t wait.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

What the Producer Said

When producer Venkat K Narayana was cornered about the movie at a temple in Tiruchendur, he barely said anything: “This isn’t the place to talk about Jana Nayagan, I’m here for temple darshan. But we’re waiting on the certificate. I’m sure we’ll get it soon and release the film as quickly as possible.” Pressed again, he promised, “We’ll announce things in advance once we have the censor certificate, and then we’ll release it with a big splash worldwide.” No official word yet, but at least he sounds confident.

What We Know About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a massive political action drama with a budget rumored to be around ₹500 crore. The cast includes Vijay, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, and Gautham Menon. The plot is still under wraps, but people are already talking. Actress (and BJP politician) Kasthuri Shankar even called it a “3-hour-long propaganda” film, and R Madhavan brought it up in conversations about movie censorship.

What Happens Next

If the June 19 date is the real deal, bookings should open right after the censor board clears it. Fans are laser-focused on District and BookMyShow, just waiting for that one official tweet. And look, after 33 years, this really is Vijay’s grand goodbye. Whenever it drops, expect fireworks.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

