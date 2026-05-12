Jungkook OPENS up about ARIRANG tour, stage rush, and why he clicks with hublot

If you've followed Jungkook, you probably know he never really feels at ease during photoshoots; they make him restless. Yet, something shifted this time. Read further to know what helped the star.

Jungkook OPENS up about ARIRANG tour, stage rush, and why he clicks with hublot

Jungkook took a break from the usual routine and stepped in front of the camera for Harper’s Bazaar Korea, and honestly, this shoot stood out. It wasn’t just about striking poses, he teamed up with Hublot, the Swiss watch brand he’s representing worldwide. If you’ve followed Jungkook, you probably know he never really feels at ease during photoshoots; they make him restless. Yet, something shifted this time.

A Photoshoot That Actually Felt Good

“Usually, I tense up in front of a camera,” Jungkook admitted. “I’ve done these shoots so many times, but I never get comfortable. You’re just holding a pose, waiting for the click, it’s not where I feel natural.” But this shoot didn’t drain him. The set, the crew, even the rhythm between shots all just clicked into place. “Everything from the vibe to the pace felt right,” he said. “It didn’t feel forced, so instead of just taking pictures, we were actually making something together. I’ll remember this one.”

ARIRANG Tour: Like Landing On Another Planet

BTS exploded back onto stages last month, kicking off their ARIRANG world tour at Goyang Stadium. Fans had been waiting forever. For Jungkook, it felt like a fresh start. “We spent ages preparing, rehearsals, vocals, choreography. All of it,” he said. “When it was finally happening, fear just disappeared.”

But that didn’t stop the rush from slamming into him as soon as he set foot onstage. “It felt like entering a whole new universe,” he said. “The noise, the lights, fans screaming your name, it’s insane. You stop thinking about anything else.” After such a long break, being back in front of ARMY reminded him exactly why he does this. The long pause made the comeback even bigger.

The Stage Is Where He Comes Alive

Lately, the tour is all Jungkook can think about. He admits it keeps him awake, not from anxiety, but pure excitement. Traveling, living out of a suitcase, meeting fans across continents, that’s where he wants to be. “When I’m singing, dancing, and hearing the crowd go wild, that’s when I feel totally alive,” he said.

He doesn’t sugarcoat it. “Doesn’t matter if my voice is shot or if I’m dripping with sweat, even if everything feels chaotic, that’s when I feel most like myself.” He never finds comfort in quiet or calm. It’s the roar, the movement, the wild energy of a live show that makes everything click.

Why Hublot?

So why does Jungkook, at 28, feel drawn to a bold Swiss watch brand? He doesn’t really try to explain it logically. “I think the vibes match,” he said. “I just trust what my gut tells me. If something feels right, I follow that feeling.” He admits he can’t totally describe what pulls him to Hublot, but it’s real. “It’s tough to put into words, but there’s always been this connection,” he said. “Neither of us cares much about checking boxes—our focus is how things feel.” For Jungkook, Hublot isn’t about specs or legacy. It’s about emotion, instinct, and catching a moment. Same deal as music, same deal as performing.

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