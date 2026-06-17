Kabir joins ALPHA? Hrithik Roshan’s surprise cameo LINKS first female-led YRF spy film to franchise

Read further to know everything about the the Alpha trailer which just confirmed Hrithik Roshan's cameo as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War in its final moments. How's everyone reacting to big reveal?

Kabir joins ALPHA? Hrithik Roshan’s surprise cameo LINKS first female-led YRF spy film to franchise

The Alpha trailer finally dropped on June 17, 2026, and YRF kept everyone guessing right up until the last seconds. For most of its 2 minutes and 33 seconds, it’s all Alia Bhatt and Sharvari unleashing chaos with guns, fists, and high-flying stunts. You also get Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol adding some real heft. Then, out of nowhere: a cut to black. Just a pair of eyes. Hrithik Roshan’s eyes. Kabir’s back.

Everything changed in those two seconds. No line, not even his name, just a close-up of Hrithik as Major Kabir Dhaliwal from War, staring down the camera. Fans instantly hit pause, grabbed screenshots, zoomed in. Suddenly, “Kabir” started trending everywhere. It’s not just an Easter egg. YRF’s clearly saying Alpha’s part of the same spy universe as War, Pathaan, and the Tiger series. The trailer gives nothing away about why Kabir’s there. He’s not fighting. He doesn’t speak. He’s watching. That little clue is enough, though: Alia and Sharvari’s mission is massive, big enough for Kabir himself.

Fans React: “That Aura Can’t Be Matched”

Social media blew up the second the trailer hit. One fan wrote, “One single look of Hrithik Roshan as Kabir in the #Alpha trailer just bodied the entire War 2. That screen presence, that aura, that Greek God energy, unmatched. No contest.” Someone else posted, “SURPRISE!!! Kabir aka Hrithik Roshan enters Alpha. This is going to be epic.” And another: “We spotted you Kabir! That split-second glimpse in the Alpha trailer completely stole the show. Nothing beats seeing Hrithik Roshan back in his best spy avatar. Hoping for the absolute best for the film.”

People keep calling it a “cameo,” but honestly, fans aren’t buying it. In YRF’s universe, if you show up, you’re part of the story. If Kabir’s in the trailer, he’s in the film, and you can bet the stakes just shot up.

What’s Alpha About?

Shiv Rawail directs the first ever female-led spy film in the YRF universe. Alia Bhatt and Sharvari run the show, making this the first time two women headline one of these movies. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol are right there in the mix. The trailer’s packed with brutal action. Alia had joked with fans about Sharvari being “missing,” but this trailer lays it all out: it’s a genuine two-hander. Alpha has bounced around the calendar a bit. First scheduled for Christmas 2025, then April 2026, it’s finally set for July 3, 2026.

Where Alpha Fits in the Spy Universe

This is the seventh film in the YRF spy franchise. Here’s the order: Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3, War 2, and now Alpha. It’s the first time women take the lead. Hrithik’s Kabir showed up back in 2019’s War, returned in War 2, and you’ve got Pathaan bringing Shah Rukh Khan’s character into the same world, with Salman Khan’s Tiger popping up. Tiger 3 doubled down on the crossovers. People thought Alpha would be a stand-alone story, but this Kabir appearance changes everything. The universe is growing and now Alia and Sharvari are right in the thick of it alongside SRK, Salman, and Hrithik.

Why Hrithik’s Cameo Actually Means Something

Maybe Kabir’s only in Alpha for thirty seconds. Maybe it’s ten minutes. Doesn’t matter. That trailer shot says it all: Alpha is official canon. This isn’t some side story; it’s the main event. The universe isn’t splintering, it’s getting bigger. Female leads don’t mean it’s a different track, they’re stepping onto the main board. For a franchise famous for post-credit scenes and surprise cameos, this is YRF putting the pieces together right in front of everyone.

Release Date and What’s Next

Alpha lands in theaters on July 3, 2026. With the trailer out and Hrithik’s cameo setting the internet on fire, YRF’s bound to keep the rest tightly under wraps until release day. Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have already chimed in, calling Alia’s Alpha role “fierce.” SRK wrote, “From breaking hearts to now bones.” And now, with Kabir officially in, everyone’s watching.

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