Kala Hiran announced: After Udaipur Files, Amit Jani’s film TACKLES Salman Khan blackbuck case

Read further on Kala Hiran plot, how it links Salman Khan's 1998 blackbuck case to Lawrence Bishnoi rivalry.

Kala Hiran announced: After Udaipur Files, Amit Jani’s film TACKLES Salman Khan blackbuck case

Salman Khan’s blackbuck poaching case is getting the movie treatment. Producer Amit Jani has just announced Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy, a film that dives straight into the infamous 1998 incident, plus Khan’s ongoing feud with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. They’ve already put out the first look poster. The teaser hits June 20, 2026. Bharat S. Shrinate is directing, while Jani, who previously backed the controversial and box-office-troubled Udaipur Files, remains at the helm.

First Look and What Jani Said

Jani took to X to share the poster and confirm the story. He told IANS the movie shows “the hunting of a black buck by Salman Khan” in 1998, all the court drama, and “the rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi and Salman Khan.” The shoot spanned Sambal, Moradabad, and other cities in Uttar Pradesh. Jani says Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Satish Shah, and others were all involved during the original events in Jodhpur. The movie covers everything: the hunt itself, Salman’s arrest, his sentencing, it’s all in there.

“Audiences have waited a long time for a cinematic story around Salman Khan, Lawrence Bishnoi, and the deer hunting case," Jani notes. The teaser comes out June 20, but he’s keeping the cast a secret for now. We still don’t know who’s playing Salman.

The Real Blackbuck Case: What Happened in 1998

Let’s rewind for a second: Back in October 1998, while filming Hum Saath-Saath Hain near Jodhpur, Salman Khan allegedly shot two blackbucks, critically endangered and sacred to the Bishnoi community. Saif Ali Khan, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, and Neelam were all named in the police complaint. The Bishnois pushed hard for justice, leading to Salman getting arrested and spending time in jail in 1998, 2006, and 2007. In 2018, a Jodhpur court convicted him and gave him five years in prison. He made bail after just a couple of nights, while his co-stars walked free. The case keeps dragging on in higher courts, still ongoing in 2026.

The Lawrence Bishnoi Angle

The story picked up new energy when Lawrence Bishnoi, a well-known gangster and member of the Bishnoi community, started threatening Khan, blaming him for killing the blackbuck. After 2022, things got more intense, with repeated threats and beefed-up security for Khan. Kala Hiran will weave these recent hostilities into the film’s timeline.

Will Kala Hiran Avoid Udaipur Files Fate?

There's one big question hanging over Kala Hiran: Will it dodge the fate of Jani’s last movie, Udaipur Files, which stirred controversy but sank at the box office? The film faces a sensitive subject. How it treats real people and unfinished legal battles will make or break how it lands. The teaser drops June 20, and until then, only the poster is out, the plot is official, and talk is already heating up.

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