Kamaal R Khan arrested in Mumbai for…, actor admits guilt and makes EXPLOSIVE revelation about...

Actor Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, has been arrested by the Mumbai Police in connection with two rounds of firing. KRK is the main accused in the case. The Oshiwara police detained them and brought them to the Oshiwara police station late on Friday evening. As reported by NDTV, according to the police, during interrogation, KRK, in his statement, accepted responsibility for the firing and said that he had fired from his licensed gun. The weapon used in the incident has been seized, as per the police. The weapon will be examined, and all legal documents related to it will be processed. Officials said further legal action is being taken in the matter. According to police sources, the formal arrest of the actor is likely to take place by morning after completion of all formalities.

Kamaal R Khan arrested in Mumbai for the firing incident

The shooting took place on January 18. According to reports, two rounds were fired at a residential building located in the Oshiwara area of Andheri. This building is known as the Nalanda Society. Panic spread in the area after the incident, fortunately no one was injured in the incident.

The police recovered two bullets from the Nalanda society during the investigation. One bullet was recovered from the second floor of the building, while the second bullet was recovered from the fourth floor. The second-floor flat belongs to a writer-director, while the fourth-floor flat belongs to a model. The bullets fired in these flats caused damage to property, creating an atmosphere of fear among the people of the society.

Police investigation

A team of 18 policemen from the Oshiwara police station, led by senior officer Sanjay Chavan, was formed to investigate the case. Several teams of the Crime Branch were also involved in the probe. Initially, the police did not get any concrete clue as the CCTV footage did not show anything clearly. Later, an investigation was carried out with the help of the forensic team, based on which the police claimed that the bullets were fired from KRK's bungalow. Following this, the police took KRK into custody. Police are now investigating what led to the shooting and what further action will be taken.

