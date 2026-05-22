Kamal Haasan JOINS PM Modi’s call to save fuel: ‘Time to rise above party lines’

Read further to see why Kamal Haasan says national duty comes before politics amid the Iran war energy crisis.

Kamal Haasan JOINS PM Modi’s call to save fuel: ‘Time to rise above party lines’

On Friday, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and Rajya Sabha MP Kamal Haasan put out a video showing his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call to save energy, especially as the Iran war throws global oil supplies into chaos. His pitch to Indians was clear: this isn’t about political sides, it’s about protecting the country. “I’m speaking to you today as an Indian who’s genuinely worried about what this war in West Asia means for us,” he said in the video he posted on Instagram. You could hear the concern in his voice as he talked about how rising oil prices and shipping routes blocked by the conflict were starting to show up in everyday life. “The energy that keeps our kitchens running, our homes lit, our crops growing, and our vehicles and industries moving, all of it is getting more expensive,” Haasan explained.

He pointed out that more than 60 countries had already started enforcing energy-saving rules, and even the Prime Minister of Singapore had warned his people to brace for tough times. “We are a much larger country,” Haasan reminded everyone. Citing Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said, “Governments will come and go, but the nation shall remain.” For Haasan, this is one of those moments. He called on leaders to set aside their differences and come together. He talked about how, in the past, people sacrificed—like donating gold during the 1962 China war or skipping meals when Lal Bahadur Shastri asked during the 1965 food crisis. “Today, India does not need that level of sacrifice,” he said. “But we can certainly do this much for our country, when our parents did much more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan)

With the US-Iran conflict disrupting the Strait of Hormuz and global energy supply under strain, PM Modi has asked Indians to use less petrol and diesel, avoid non-essential work trips, and opt for public transport when they can. Haasan stood by all of that. He’d been talking about saving energy for weeks, even telling the film industry to cut down on production costs. He once flew economy for a film shoot instead of taking a chartered jet, just to set an example.

Haasan’s message was simple. No need for sweeping policy changes, just small steps from everyone. Use less fuel. Rethink unnecessary travel. “This is a shared responsibility,” he said. “It’s not just a government order.” He repeated his main point: “In times like this, national responsibility needs to rise above party politics.” For Haasan, the Iran war isn’t just something happening far away. You can already feel its impact at home, in our kitchens, on our farms, and in our fuel tanks.

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