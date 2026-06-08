Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Peddi controversy: ‘If a scene feels wrong, actors should say it’

As Peddi faces heat over Janhvi Kapoor's scenes, Kangana Ranaut says female actors should speak up if a shot feels objectifying. Director apologises and promises edits. Full details inside.

Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Peddi controversy: ‘If a scene feels wrong, actors should say it’

Kangana Ranaut has joined the conversation about how women get portrayed in films, just as the backlash against Janhvi Kapoor’s scenes in Peddi grows louder. Out talking about her upcoming movie, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Kangana weighed in on the debate but in her usual no-nonsense way.

Kangana Says Actors Should Speak Up

She didn’t mention Peddi directly, but Kangana made her stance clear: if a scene makes you uncomfortable, speak up. She told PTI, “No one goes into a film thinking, ‘Let’s objectify her.’ But if something feels off, just say it: ‘Hey, this is coming across differently.’” She believes most directors and writers don’t mean any harm, but they do have blind spots from time to time. In her experience, crews are usually willing to listen and fix things. “The same writing room may not have seen it that way. But when you point it out, people usually agree and make changes.”

What Sparked The Peddi Backlash

Ram Charan’s Peddi did well at the box office, but Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Achiyamma, quickly came under fire. Viewers slammed the film for focusing more on her body than her actual character especially in the opening scenes. Another moment with the male lead forcing a kiss, sparked even more outrage online. Singer Sona Mohapatra called out what she saw as toxic masculinity disguised as romance, and plenty of people on social media picked apart the way consent got ignored. To them, Achiyamma wasn’t treated like a real person, just a prop.

Director Issues Apology, Promises Edits

Director Buchi Babu Sana didn’t let the controversy fester. He put out a public apology, saying the intent was never to disrespect or objectify anyone, and promised to edit the scenes that upset people. That move came after days of heated arguments and trending hashtags. For many, his quick response proves that audiences today care a lot about how women are shown onscreen, and they’re not shy about calling out what bothers them.

Janhvi Kapoor On Setting Boundaries

Janhvi herself has spoken about drawing the line during filming. She’s said actors should never feel pressured into shooting something that isn’t comfortable. In the past, Janhvi used to let things slide out of politeness, but now she’s firmer about setting boundaries. She’s pointed out that directors often have a set idea of how a heroine should look, which leads to objectification even when nobody technically means to.

A Larger Conversation In The Industry

Overall, Kangana’s comments highlight a bigger shift in Bollywood and the South. More and more actors want a real say in scripts and a comfortable on-set atmosphere. The Peddi reaction became a kind of case study in how quickly today’s audiences call out scenes that don’t sit right. Kangana sums it up: most filmmakers aren’t planning to objectify anyone, but things only change if actors speak up early. “Once you say yes to a film, it’s a collaboration. You have a right to speak,” she said.

With Peddi heading back to the editing room and Kangana ready for her next release, the debate on representation isn’t fading anytime soon. These days, everyone in the industry can see just how important consent and open communication are, both behind the scenes, and in what we watch.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

