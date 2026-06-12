Kangana Ranaut SHINES in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, audiences call it ‘Must-watch tribute’ to 26/11 nurses

Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata hit theatres on June 12, and the early word is strong. The film tells the untold story of Cama Hospital's nurses during the 26/11 attacks. Read further to everything as the audiences are praising the emotional depth and Kangana's powerful performance.

Kangana Ranaut SHINES in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, audiences call it ‘Must-watch tribute’ to 26/11 nurses

Kangana Ranaut’s latest, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, just hit theatres, and honestly, people can’t stop talking about it. It dropped on June 12, 2026, and right away, fans called it one of her most grounded, straightforward roles. The story spotlights the nurses of Mumbai’s Cama Hospital during the chaos of 26/11, people who rarely get the recognition they deserve. After everyone waited nearly two years since Emergency, folks are saying this one was worth holding out for.

A New Take On 26/11

We’ve all seen a bunch of movies about 26/11. But director Manoj Tapadia takes a different path here, he zeroes in on the nurses who stood firm while the world fell apart inside Cama Hospital. Instead of glossing over them, the film puts these women front and center. You see how they protected their patients, kept their nerves, and chose duty over panic. People are connecting with that right away. The first half-hour feels almost cozy, little glimpses into the nurses’ lives, the morning chai, quick jokes, sacrifices they just take in stride. Then the mood snaps, the attack hits, and the vibe in the whole theatre shifts.

When Things Get Intense, Everyone’s Locked In

After the violence starts, the energy gets tight. Suddenly it’s quiet, just everyone glued to the screen. There’s this unforgettable moment where the nurses stand together and recite their oath before stepping into the unknown. In Mumbai and Pune, people cheered right there in the aisle. Some said it gave them goosebumps. The interval lands with a punch. People spill out into the lobby buzzing, not the usual small talk, actually fired up to discuss what’s happening and what’s next. You can tell it’s not just another film for them.

Kangana as a Mumbai Nurse

Kangana throws off the glitz here, she’s a regular Marathi nurse, quietly strong and completely believable. Nobody’s giving big speeches or fighting back tears just for effect. She’s just there, in every tough moment, leading when she needs to without drama. Theatres filled with applause during her key scenes, especially the ones where she steps up and takes charge.

A Cast That Feels Like Family

This isn’t a solo project. The other actors, Girija Oak, Smita Tambe, Suhita Thatte, Rasika Agashe, Esha Dey, they’re all rock solid. Every nurse has her moment and the audience cares about them as people, not just faces on a screen. People walked out calling these actresses the “real heroes.” Even Prasad Aok as Kangana’s husband adds quiet tension, reminding you what’s at stake, what these women are actually risking. The way the nurses joke, support, and push each other has clearly clicked with viewers. During the tough hospital scenes, you could hear sniffling. The emotion in the room was genuine.

What Are The Real Reactions?

Feedback from theatres was pretty much glowing. These aren’t just Kangana fans, families, actual nurses, med students, working people filled the early shows. A whole group of nurses from KEM Hospital caught the Parel screening and sent up a standing ovation. Online, the words flying around are “respect,” “salute,” and “must-watch.” The second half moves quick, maybe too quick for some. A few viewers wanted the climax to have a bit more buildup, but almost nobody left unsatisfied. The emotion lands. The background music by Aman Pant especially gets praise, ratcheting up the sweat in all the right moments.

The Final Word: Real Heroes Get Their Due

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata isn’t trying to be your average thriller. It shines a spotlight on everyday heroism and the people we tend to forget about. For the nurses of Cama Hospital, this feels like a long-overdue moment. For Kangana’s fans, it’s a reminder she can do more than the usual high-octane stuff, she can carry a film just by being honest. If you want emotion, tension, real-world courage, go for it. People are already telling their friends, and you’ll probably do the same.

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