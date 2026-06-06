Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata EARNS praise from Odisha CM, calls film ‘Commendable’

Read further about Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi's review of Kangana Ranaut's Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata EARNS praise from Odisha CM, calls film ‘Commendable’

A special screening of Kangana Ranaut's new film, Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, took place in Bhubaneswar last Friday. The film officially hits theaters on June 12, 2026, but the advance showing brought out none other than Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who later shared his thoughts on Instagram. Majhi praised the film for shining a light on an overlooked story from the 2008 Mumbai attacks. “I attended the special screening of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata in Bhubaneswar today. The movie powerfully captures the immense courage and sacrifice of the nurses who risked their lives to save others during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks,” he wrote.

CM Lauds Kangana’s ‘Tireless Efforts’

The Chief Minister also singled out Kangana Ranaut for special praise, noting how her efforts continue to make a real mark on Indian cinema. “Kangana Ranaut, through her relentless work, has carved out a place for herself in the film industry. This project is truly commendable. The film’s message of social duty and nationalism speaks directly to young people today, there’s a lot here to inspire a sense of service and patriotism,” Majhi said.

Story Of Courage At Cama Hospital

Word from the event says Kangana has asked the Odisha government to declare Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata tax-free in the state. Officials haven’t announced a decision yet. The film takes audiences back to the night of the 26/11 attacks, focusing on the nurses at Cama Hospital who protected patients and newborns while chaos erupted around them. Kangana stars as one of these nurses at the heart of the story.

Early Reviews Call It Kangana’s Best In Years

Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata is Kangana’s first big-screen appearance since Emergency, and it comes at a time when she’s juggling her film work with her new duties as a BJP MP. Early reactions from the Bhubaneswar screening have been strong. One person on X said, “Watched #KanganaRanaut’s starrer #BharatBhagyaVidhata at the special screening today. Great story, and Kangana is outstanding. One of her best films in years.”

Kangana’s Upcoming Lineup

With word-of-mouth buzzing, expectations are set, but the real test will happen when the film opens across the country next week. Looking ahead, Kangana’s got Queen 2 in the pipeline, heading back to the fan-favorite character Rani. As the team dials up the promotions, everyone’s waiting to see how Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata fares at the box office starting June 12.

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