Kangana Ranaut takes stand for Aishwarya Rai after BRUTAL Cannes 2026 trolling: 'She is not here to please you'

Read further to see how Kangana Ranaut shut down trolls targeting Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2026 looks.

Kangana SLAMS ageist trolls targeting Aishwarya Rai’s Cannes looks

The internet’s buzzing about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfits at Cannes 2026. Some people loved her looks, but plenty were quick to troll her, especially for her age and style choices. A bunch of comparisons popped up too, pitting her against younger stars like Alia Bhatt. Kangana Ranaut wasn’t having it. She jumped on Instagram and got straight to the point: fashion is personal, and nobody owes anyone an explanation.

‘Get Used to Older Women on Red Carpets’

“Fashion and style is self-expression. It’s about how you interpret life and your attitude. No woman owes anything to anyone. Ash looks great!” Then she called out the haters with a pretty bold challenge: “If you want to see her differently, go ahead and show what you’ve got. She’s not here to please you; she’s glorious.” Kangana pushed back on all the ageist comments, too: “If you’re not used to seeing older women on red carpets, you better get used to it. Thanks.”

You don’t often see Kangana and Aishwarya backing each other up, usually they’re painted as rivals. This time, Kangana made it clear: Aishwarya belongs at Cannes, no question.

Why Aishwarya Got Trolled

After Aishwarya stepped out in three big looks, the comparisons to Alia Bhatt went wild on social media. Alia got tons of praise, but some trolls knocked Aishwarya for her age and styling. Fans weren’t silent, they reminded everyone that Aishwarya’s been repping India at Cannes for more than twenty years.

Aishwarya’s Cannes 2026 Runway

first, a custom royal blue sculptural outfit by Amit Aggarwal, loaded with bold jewelry and a dramatic drape. Then there was a pastel pink look with floral details and cape sleeves. For the closing ceremony, she rocked an all-white Cheney Chan pantsuit with lace accents and a feathered wrap.

What’s Next for Kangana

Meanwhile, Kangana’s busy gearing up for her next movie. She’s starring in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, directed by Manoj Tapadia. It’s all about hospital staff who stood strong during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. The film hits theaters on June 12, 2026.

The Bottom Line

Kangana’s not wrong. Aishwarya doesn’t need anyone’s approval. After 24 Cannes appearances and at 52 years old, she’s earned her place and she’s still setting the standard. Style isn’t some contest, and women don’t vanish from red carpets just because they’re older.

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