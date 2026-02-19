Kanye West Delhi Concert tickets go LIVE: 1.3 lakh fans in online queue as prices hit Rs...; check how much it costs for Gold, Platinum and Lounge seats

From regular stadium seats to first-rate fan pit experiences and exclusive lounge areas, the prices provide a broad spectrum of access choices. Tickets for the Super Fan Zone and Lounge, which provide closer stage access and better hospitality perks, are anticipated to be highly sought after.

Kanye West Delhi concert ticket LIVE: In March, international rap legend Kanye West, better known as Ye, will make his India debut with a huge show in New Delhi. Fans are going crazy over the announcement, and since ticket sales are now open, they have been rushing to book their slots. However, the internet queue before tickets for Ye's show went live established a new record: 1.30 lakh people waited in anticipation to secure their tickets to India's greatest live music event. Here's an in-depth look at the Gold, Platinum, and Lounge categories and their respective prices.

Kanye West Delhi concert ticket price

On March 29, 2026, the much-awaited performance will take place at the renowned Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. At 4:00 PM, tickets went on sale through District by Zomato, the event's only ticketing partner.

The ticket categories and their prices are broken down as follows:

Gold (B21–B23 & B49–B51): Rs 6,000

Gold (B19, B20, B24, B25, B47, B48, B53 & B63): Rs 7,500

Gold (B16–B18, B26–B28, B44–B46 & B54–B56): Rs 9,500

Gold Premium (B1, B2, B15, B29, B30, B42 & B43): Rs 10,000

Gold Premium (B3–B6, B31–B33 & B39–B41): Rs 12,500

Gold Premium (B7–B14 & B35–B38): Rs 14,500

Platinum (A12–A20 & A32–A40): Rs 20,000

Super Fan Zone North & South (Platinum Premium A21–A31): Rs 25,000

Lounge (A1–A11): Rs 30,000

