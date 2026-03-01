ENG हिन्दी
Karan Aujla breaks down on stage as fan surprises him with portrait of his late parents in Delhi

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's Delhi concert was high on music and emotions.

By: Yashshvi Srivastava  |  Published: March 1, 2026 3:17 PM IST

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla was left emotional during his recent concert which was held in Delhi. During the concert which saw the presence of a massive crowd, a fan left him surprised when he gifted him a special painting. The stunning artwork was special for Karan because it featured him with his parents. And the unexpected gesture, left Karan moved.

Karan Aujla's video goes viral

Several videos of Karan Aujla performing live during the concert has now surfaced on social media. However, there is one specific video which helps fans understand Karan's emotional exchange with an admirer. As evident from the clip, Karan Aujla was seen standing on stage as the framed painting was being given to him.

The popular singer looked at it for a long time, took time to let the feeling sink in, and turned emotional. The singer looked overwhelmed as he continued to look at the painting.

Take a look at the video here:

Karan Aujla also expressed gratitude towards the fan who presented the painting to him. Next, he also signed autograph on the frame.

Know more about Karan Aujla's India tour

Karan Aujla's P-POP CULTURE India Tour - which was produced by Team Innovation - was a sold-out performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. It saw the attendance of over 75,000 fans. The concert kicked off with a high-octane DJ set by DJ Chetas, whose groovy mixes set the tone for the night. He won several hearts with a zipline traverse across the stadium. Some of the track he sung were MF Gabhru, followed by Boli, 52 Bars, Take It Easy, Him, Ima Do My Thing, I Really Do and the title track P-POP CULTURE. The momentum carried through Winning Speech, Softly, Bachke Bachke, Admirin U, and a dynamic medley of IDK How, White Brown Black, Players and Mexico, before diving into beloved crowd-pleasers like Tauba Tauba, Jee Ni Lagda, Boyfriend, On Top, Wavy, Don’t Look, Rim vs Jhanjar and For A Reason medley.

