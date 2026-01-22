Karan Aujla reposts reel criticising Kiara Advani’s rude behaviour…; fans say ‘Maybe it was…’

Karan Aujla's reposted reel has created a huge controversy. Here is everything to know about the controversy. Read on.

Karan Aujla has been making headlines for various reasons for quite some time now. Recently, he has been back in the news for another reason, which is because of reposting a reel. In the video, an Instagram user named Kartikey Tiwari alleged that Bollywood actress Kiara Advani behaved rudely with his mother during a flight. He also criticised her code of conduct. In the reel, the user shared that he once travelled from Jaipur to Mumbai in business class with his mother. He also claimed that Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani were also on the same flight, as they went to the pink city to promote their film Satya Prem Ki Katha in Jaipur.

What happened on the flight?

The user shared that his mother accidentally sat assigned to Kirara Advani. However, as soon as the air hostess pointed out the mistake, she immediately changed her seat. He alleged that Kiara gave a disgusted expression to her mother. He criticised Kiara for her rude behaviour on the flight. He also added that she and Kartik refused to click a photo with the air hostess, citing that they were running late.

Karan Aujla reposted Kiara Advani-related criticism video

The screenshot of Punjabi singer’s reposted video was visible on his Instagram feed. Soon, the snapshot made their way to Reddit. The Reddit post has now gone viral. Several fans of Aujla came in support.

A user said, “May be it was accidental because this feature on Instagram truly sucks I have reposted so many embarassing videos that I had to delete my insta account for few days.” Another wrote, “Looklike a mistake but if it is by choice then Aujla should think about his own behaviour than others lol.” A comment read, “watched a video.. seems like the guy read the situation totally wrong… who knows what kind of mood is person in… just a bullshit video tbh.. also he recorded kartik and her i would say that is more inappropriate than whatever kriti did… but its social media so… a negative story narrative will get more reach…” A netizen commented, “Guy is promoting gambling apps like Stake and then criticising others for being rude.”

Karan Aujla’s upcoming concert

The Punjabi singer is all set to begin his P-Pop Culture India Tour in February. His first show will be in Delhi on February 28. The other concerts will be held in Mumbai, Pune, Chandigarh, Indore, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jaipur and Lucknow. The last concert will be held in Ludhiana on April 12. Tickets are live on District.

