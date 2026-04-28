Karan Aujla's 'I am Bisexual' VIRAL post sparks online controversy; but is the screenshot REAL?

Karan Aujla trends online after a viral "I'm bisexual" screenshot surfaced on social media. Fans question its authenticity as singer stays silent.

Karan Aujla has become the topic of social media. Surprisingly, this is not due to a chart-topping record or a sold-out show. The Punjabi celebrity found himself at the centre of an internet firestorm when a screenshot purporting to show him stating "I'm bisexual" spread quickly. But was the viral post true or just another hoax? Let's find out.

What is the controversy about?

The first discussion started when a screenshot of Karan Aujla's supposed social media account appeared online and became a viral sensation. The tweet in question only said, "I'm bisexual," which immediately attracted attention and sparked a lot of conversation.

Many fans speculated that the singer might have removed the statement soon after uploading it, as the screenshot became viral. That did nothing but feed the rumours.

Is Karan Aujla's "I am bisexual" tweet real?

The fanbase started to dispute the claim which emerged after the tweet gained widespread attention. Many people noted that Karan Aujla doesn't seem to be connected to the account displayed in the widely shared post.

The users identified multiple inconsistencies in the screenshot which included the username that does not match the social media handle used by the performer. The specific details established doubt about the post's original authenticity.

The purported post contained spelling errors which led many social media users to doubt the credibility of the screenshot.

There were a few people who thought the post was staged or tampered with simply to keep his fans shocked and literally started an internet revolution.

No response from Karan Aujla

Karan Aujla has not responded to the common accusation because he has not posted any statement through his official social media channels.

The artist has not verified the screenshot yet because he has not confirmed it so many internet users continue to believe it is a fake.

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