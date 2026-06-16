Karan Johar’s malayalam DEBUT Odiyan announced with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier; Rahul Sadasivan to direct

Karan Johar has announced Odiyan, his first Malayalam film under Dharma Productions, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier, and everyone's hooked, Read further to know everything we know so far.

Karan Johar’s malayalam DEBUT ‘Odiyan’ announced with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manju Warrier; Rahul Sadasivan to direct

Karan Johar steps into Malayalam cinema for the first time with Odiyan, and he’s not coming alone, he’s teaming up with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Manju Warrier. This is actually Dharma Productions’ first ever Malayalam project, and Rahul Sadasivan, who’s made a name for himself with horror rooted in folklore, is directing.

KJo’s Instagram Note: ‘Proud To Take This Step’

Karan made it official on Instagram, with a post revealing Odiyan’s first poster. He sounded genuinely pumped: “We at Dharma are taking our first step into Malayalam cinema and I’m proud to announce we have the best partners to do it with.” His history with Prithviraj runs deep, they’ve worked together before (remember Selfiee?), and Karan basically promised there’s more to come. He didn’t hold back on praising Sadasivan’s talent for creepy, folklore-driven stories either. Bringing Manju Warrier on board just makes the whole package stronger.

So why does Odiyan actually matter for Dharma?

This isn’t just another crossover attempt, it’s a smart play. Malayalam cinema has been on a roll worldwide, with films like Manjummel Boys, 2018, and Bramayugam grabbing attention not just across India, but everywhere. Dharma wants in, and picking Prithviraj as the local partner is a move that just clicks. They’re not just producing together; they’re pitching in on home turf, with real Malayalam talent on screen and behind the camera.

Why Odiyan Matters For Dharma

The team is truly stacked. Sadasivan is coming off Bhoothakaalam and Bramayugam, both have cult status for their eerie vibe. Odiyan, by the way, is all about Kerala’s shape-shifting sorcerers, shadowy figures from folklore who were believed to haunt the night. If Sadasivan’s past films are any sign, Odiyan is going to be more about atmosphere and unease than cheap scares.

Fans Already Predicting A ‘Clash’ And ‘Epic Sambhavam’

And then there’s that pairing, Prithviraj and Manju Warrier. Manju rarely takes on full-blown horror or folklore films anymore, and Prithviraj is famous for picking stories with layers. Their names alone are going to pull crowds on opening day in Kerala. Fans didn’t waste any time, right after the announcement, Instagram was full of comments. Some were predicting a “clash” with other fantasy franchises, others just buzzing with “Epic Sambhavam Loading!” And for Dharma, this isn’t another dubbed film. it’s original Malayalam from start to finish. That really got people talking.

What Else Is Prithviraj Doing?

Well, his schedule is basically packed. He’s starring in Khalifa with Mohanlal, which drops for Onam 2026. There’s already a poster out with his character, Aamir Ali. He’s also wrapping up an untitled project for 2025, and squeezing in Odiyan somewhere in between.

Mohanlal’s Varanasi Update

Mohanlal, meanwhile, just wrapped a big Varanasi shoot with Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. He even posted a cheat meal celebration and announced the film’s release for April 7, 2027. So, it’s not like Malayalam cinema’s heavyweights are slowing down while Odiyan gears up.

What To Expect From Odiyan

Not much except the cast, director, and that it’s going to riff on Kerala’s creepiest folklore. No release date yet. No story details. But with Sadasivan’s dark vision, Dharma’s production power, and Prithviraj and Manju in front, this could turn into Malayalam cinema’s big, all-India hit in 2027.

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