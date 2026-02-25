Karan Kundrra's BOLD love gesture for girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash goes VIRAL; fans find it impressive because...

Tejasswi Prakash established her reality television career through her victorious performance in Bigg Boss 15. She and Karan Kundrra have developed their public identities through their ongoing work together, which they started when they teamed up for their project Laughter Chefs.

The television industry's top power couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, have returned to their public display of love through their interactive fan engagement, which establishes a new standard of relationship dedication. The TejRan fandom experienced total disbelief when Karan dedicated a permanent tribute to his ladylove. Since public events and social media are often how famous couples display their passion, Karan has shown his devotion to Tejasswi by getting a body tattoo of her face on his chest.

Karan Kundrr gets Tejasswi's face inked on...

In a widely shared video, the actor demonstrated his full cooperation with his girlfriend by showcasing their love through an intricate artwork. Over the years, the couple's love relationship, which began when they first met in public, has grown closer.

Karan's decision to have his partner's picture permanently inked on his body demonstrates his commitment to their lifelong partnership.

Why did Karan ink Tejasswi's face on his chest?

The Naagin actress is shown in intricate artwork on the chest display, which shows a love story that extends beyond brief fame. The couple who started their relationship on Bigg Boss 15 now celebrate their fifth anniversary because of this romantic gesture, which they shared.

Karan showed his dedication to Tejasswi through a public act, which brought him physical distress because he wanted to stop people from spreading breakup rumours that usually occur in celebrity relationships. The public believed he had a breakup with Tejasswi because of their relationship, but he proved his dedication to her through permanent body ink.

How did Tejasswi impact Karan's life?

Tejasswi's presence in Karan's life has enabled him to develop a more practical perspective, according to Karan, because she introduced him to her relatives and her religious beliefs.

