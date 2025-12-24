Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrates Taimur's 9th birthday with a Messi-Themed extravaganza

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her eldest son Taimur's 9th birthday celebration. The actress celebrated his birthday with a special theme.

Kareena Kapoor Khan consistently celebrates her sons' birthdays with flair and a new theme. Once again, the actress marked her eldest son Taimur's celebration with a unique theme. The actress organized a football-themed arrangement for her son's birthday, creating a neat and athletic ambiance for the celebration. On Tuesday, Kareena posted a behind-the-scenes look at her son Taimur's birthday on her Instagram story.

Kareena Kapoor Khan threw a Messi-themed party for her son Taimur's birthday. The Jab We Met actress shared a sneak peek of Taimur's birthday celebration themed around Lionel Messi on her Instagram stories. Kareena shared an image showcasing the football-themed decorations and the unique elements that enhanced the day's memory. In the photo, balloons in blue and white display "Happy Birthday Tim," while another balloon features Messi 10. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan celebrated their firstborn son Taimur's 9th birthday on December 20th.

Kareena Kapoor Khan met Messi with her children

Several weeks ago, football icon Lionel Messi came to India for his highly anticipated GOAT Tour. He was greeted with a magnificent welcome when he arrived in Mumbai. Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the celebrities who met the Argentine legend, arriving with her sons, Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a picture from the event on social media. The Udta Punjab actress was spotted in a chic yet understated khaki outfit. Taimur and Jehangir were deeply engaged in the thrill of football. Taimur had on a jersey featuring Lionel Messi's name, whereas Jehangir donned a jersey that displayed Argentina.

Who is Kareena Kapoor Khan?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is an Indian actress. She has been known her leading roles in Hindi cinema since 2000. Kapoor is the recipient of several awards, including six Filmfare Awards, and as of 2024, is one of Hindi cinema's highest-paid actresses.

Born into the Kapoor family, she is the daughter of actors Babita and Randhir Kapoor, and the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor. After making her acting debut in 2000 in Refugee, Kapoor established herself the following year with several roles.

