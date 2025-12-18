Kareena Kapoor Khan keeps it real during son Taimur's annual day, tells Karan Johar... [Viral Video]

Kareena Kapoor Khan arrived in style with sister Karisma Kapoor for Taimur's annual day. Read on to know what her VIRAL video suggests.

Kareena Kapoor Khan enjoys a massive fan following. This is the reason why everything she shares on social media goes viral within seconds. Often lauded as Bollywood's most stylish star, Kareena Kapoor Khan has proved why is also most relatable. In an entertaining video which has now gone viral, Kareena Kapoor is seen gorning on a samosa during son Taimur Ali Khan's school annual day. The video, which was shared by filmmaker Karan Johar, shows Kareena as she enjoys classic Indian snack. What's even more impressive is the fact that she doesn't show any guilt while gorging on the delectable snack!

What does Karan Johar say in VIRAL video?

As evident from the video, Kareena looks stylish as she gorges delectable samosa. As Karan Johar's camera zooms in on Kareena, he cracks a joke. He can be heard saying, “To all those people who think she is on a diet, she is eating samosa.” What's hard to miss is Kareena's honest reaction. As expected, the video has gone viral, and fans continue to share their reactions.

How did Kareena react to Karan's joke?

Kareena who is never shy of sharing her reaction, looks confident and comfortable with her choice despite Karan's joke. In her response to Karan’s comment, she says, “I am not on diet". This admission was lauded by most of her fans who feel she adheres to strict diets to ensure she looks her best.

How did netizens react to Kareena Kapoor Khan's VIRAL video?

One comment read, "School ? samosa who will leave ,my girl and me never miss school samosas ?❤️my Bebo ?". Another netizen posted, "What a doll?". Next fan posted, "Carby doll ?". Another fan said, "Always love you wallams girl school se"

