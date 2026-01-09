Kartik Aaryan dating buzz: Content creator gets calls to remove video supporting…

Kartik Aaryan dating controversy: A content creator recently shared a video alleging that he got calls to remove a video supporting the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor. Read on to know more.

Kartik Aaryan is currently in the news for his relationship rumours with an 18-year-old named Karina Kubiliute, who is from the UK. Ever since the speculations started going around on social media, the actor has been brutally trolled and was age-shamed for dating a younger girl. Later, the girl in her Instagram bio confirmed that she is not Kartik’s girlfriend. Amid this controversy, a content creator named Mannan made a video supporting Kartik Aaryan and claimed that a negative PR campaign has been happening against him. Later on Thursday, he shared another video stating that he had a talk with a woman, who is ready to pay him money for deleting his video. He captioned the video, “Whoever believes PR doesn’t exist is naive and must be protected at all costs.”

What did the content creator say about negative PR around Kartik Aaryan?

In the comment section, he wrote, “So got a call from this renowned PR and media agency with thousands of employees demanding I delete the video supporting @kartikaaryan and offered me money in return. In the meanwhile they also explained the campaign to ruin Kartik's brand friendly image (which couldn't be captured by me).”

“So I got on a second call with more preparation on which she said I just have to delete the video and also admitted that she has gotten many such videos removed. She also hinted on how they ran a PR campaign against Tara Sutaria too. Whoever believes PR doesn't exist is naive and shame on creators attacking a self made man' dignity and career for a few thousands of ruppees. Also if Kartik's team is watching this I am ready to provide all the details to help you fight against this,” the creator added. The video received mixed reactions from the other social media users. Some also called it fake. To which he replied, “For the people calling this fake, I am ready to provide the names, insta id and name of the agency who approached me. It is not a fucking joke.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mannan ? (@mannankibaat_)

How other users reacted to the post. A user said, “Aaj ki date main kahi kuch bharosa ni kar sakte. World is lowkey reddit now.” Another wrote, “Dude expose the name or this video is pointless . What’s happening to kartik isn’t a pr game if he follows the girl and her friends have exposed him too ? The beach pictures towels don’t lie right? This isn’t the same thing as Tara’s case tbh.” A comment read, “I love how people say the truth and not favor money. THIS IS GENZ!!” Another comment reads, “Kartik is a very versatile actor and of course people are jealous of a self made Star:)Kartik we fans stand with you yess we fans are always with you.”

