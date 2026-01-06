ENG हिन्दी
There were rumours that Kartik Aaryan was on vacation with the UK-based teen Karina Kubiliute because of the similar beach towels and the volleyball court in the background. Karina and Kartik have not yet responded to the rumours.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: January 6, 2026 12:22 PM IST

Kartik Aaryan dating THIS UK-based teen? Goa vacay photos go VIRAL, actor UNFOLLOWS her after...; fans wonder if...

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan's romantic life frequently makes news, and he is currently at the centre of dating rumours once more. Karina Kubiliute, a teenage girl from the UK, is reportedly dating the actor. The 35-year-old and his co-star Sreeleela were rumoured to be dating before, but neither of them ever acknowledged the rumours. After pictures from their Goa holiday went viral, followers saw uncanny parallels in the beach shots that both of them uploaded on Instagram, which fueled rumours about his claimed new romance.

Kartik Aaryan dating UK-based teen?

It's interesting to note that Kartik, who had previously followed Karina on Instagram, allegedly unfollowed her shortly after relationship rumors started to surface. Kartik is seen lounging on a beach bed in pictures uploaded by BollyBlindsNGossip on Reddit, while Karina shared a similar photo of herself lounging on a beach bed while taking in the sunset.

There were rumours that the star was on vacation with the unidentified woman because of the similar beach towels and the volleyball court in the background.

Kartik is vacationing in Goa with this girl
Karina and Kartik have not yet responded to the rumours.

These assertions and the veracity of the presumptions circulating online could not be independently verified by Bollywood Life.

Kartik Aaryan was earlier linked to...

A number of actresses, including Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Pashmina Roshan, Sreeleela, and Janhvi Kapoor, have previously been connected to Kartik Aaryan. But only his connections with Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, with whom he had previously collaborated, were publicly acknowledged.

Kartik Aaryan work front

The actor most recently starred with Ananya, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and others in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. When it was released on Christmas 2025, the movie got mixed reviews from viewers and ended up making Rs 43.15 crore at the box office globally.

