Kartik Aaryan on dating app? Amid rumours of dating Karina Kubiliute, actor's profile on 'Raya' goes VIRAL

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is at the crossfire of an online outrage in the last few days after being associated with an 18-year-old girl, Karina Kubiliute. The dating speculations arose when Kartik and Karina posted their Instagram stories that were seemingly on the same beach in Goa, leading to severe speculations amongst the netizens. The netizens were very critical and found remarkable similarities in their posts such as the same bed on the beach, towels, and the same angle of view of the sea. The two were observed with many people thinking that they were on a joint vacation. The discussion continued at a higher level when there were allegations on the internet that Karina is only 17 years old, which saw an intense backlash of the actor and comments that he could be dating a minor.

Kartik Aaryan on dating app?

Amid the controversy, a new video has gone viral, and it has given another twist to the debate. A New York-based Indian content creator, who is also an activist who has been promoting the mental and physical health of women, posted a video where she stated that she saw the profile of Kartik Aaryan on the exclusive dating application Raya in February 2025. She alleged that Kartik had been 32 years old on the app, yet his real age was 36 years.

What did the creator say about the encounter?

In the video, the creator questioned the ongoing narrative, saying, “These allegations of him being a pedo, what is happening? What is a 37-year-old man doing with a 17-year-old girl? And why is the girl receiving so much hate?”

Her comments have sparked online debates on accountability in dating sites and face-to-face dating.

Karina Kubiliute refutes dating rumours

Meanwhile, Karina Kubiliute has distanced herself from the actor in response to the rumours. At first, she said, "I don't know Kartik," on her Instagram bio. Later, she said, making it clear that she is vacationing with her "family" rather than the Bollywood celebrity.

Kartik Aaryan has not responded to the dating rumours or the allegations pertaining to his purported Raya profile.

