Kartik Aaryan’s 18-year-old rumoured girlfriend BREAKS silence after viral GOA photos sparks...; says 'Don't...'

Kartik Aaryan's rumoured girlfriend Karina Kubiliute has reacted to the ongoing dating speculations. Here is what she said.

Karina Kubiliute, who has been romantically linked to Kartik Aaryan, has finally reacted to the ongoing reaction with the Bollywood superstar. She updated her Instagram bio to clarify that she does not know the actor. The development rose after the speculation began over New Year’s when the actor’s Goa vacation pictures sparked a debate online. The controversy began on Reddit, where some eagle-eyed fans noticed that Kartik and Karina’s (a UK-based student) backgrounds are quite similar. Fans noticed that the beach loungers, towel patterns, and volleyball court were the same. When the speculations increased after some screenshots went viral, which showed the two were following each other. However, later they unfollowed each other.

Karina Kubiliute reacts to relationship rumours with Kartik Aaryan

Updating her Instagram bio, Karina wrote, “I don’t know Kartik!” The statement came after the alleged age gap trolling of Kartik. As per reports, Karina is 18 year old Lithuanian student who is currently studying in the UK. Amid the linkup speculations, Kartik was tight-lipped about the same.

As per the Reddit fan pages, Karina’s Instagram followers have increased from 2000 to 12,700 very next day. This reflected on widespread curiosity about her identity. Fans have been critically analysing her posts. They noted a high school graduation post is from 2024 that allegedly supports her claim of being an 18-year-old. This led to higher criticism online.

The 35-year-old actor will be next seen in Naagzilla. The movie also features Tabu, Raashi Khanna and Ravi Kishan. The movie has been directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and produced by Karan Johar, Mrigdeep Singh Lamba, Mahavir Jain, and Adar Poonawalla. It was released in theatres on August 14, 2026. Kartik will also be seen in an untitled movie, which also stars Sreeleela in the lead role.

On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The movie, which also features Ananya Pandey, Neena Gupta, Tiku Talsania, Pankhuri Gidwani, Gaurav Pandey and Grusha Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Karan Johar, Kishor Arora, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Adar Poonawalla. The film was released in theatres on December 25, 2025. Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri collected Rs 32.50 crore after 12 days of release. The film has slowed down after the release of Agastya Nanda’s Ikkis and Dhurandhar’s dream run.

