Karuppu OTT release: Suriya-Trisha’s Rs 300 Cr action drama HITS Prime Video June 12

Missed Karuppu in theatres? Suriya and Trisha's Tamil hit streams on Prime Video from June 12. Plot, cast, box office, and OTT details inside.

Karuppu OTT release: Suriya-Trisha’s Rs 300 Cr action drama HITS Prime Video June 12

Karuppu is finally coming to OTT, and fans can start streaming Suriya’s massive hit on Prime Video starting June 12. After making waves in theaters in May, this RJ Balaji-directed action thriller heads online, dropping at midnight for all subscribers. Theatrically, Karuppu was a monster, it pulled in over Rs 300 crore worldwide and landed among the top-grossing Tamil films ever. So if you missed the cheering crowds and the big screen, here’s your shot to catch Suriya’s unforgettable dual role right from your couch.

From Last-Minute Delay To Box Office Beast

It wasn’t all smooth sailing for Karuppu. The film was supposed to hit theaters on May 14, but last-minute financial trouble, thanks to some old debts from the production house, pushed the release by a day. That left May 14 ticket holders out in the cold, and RJ Balaji even had to apologize publicly for the hiccup. But honestly, none of that slowed things down. Once Karuppu finally arrived on May 15, it was pandemonium at the box office. The film brought in Rs 15.5 crore on day one and jumped to Rs 24.15 crore on day two, racking up almost Rs 40 crore in its first 48 hours. From there, word of mouth did the rest, the momentum kept building until it smashed the Rs 300 crore mark worldwide.

What Is Karuppu About?

At its heart, it’s a slick, modern twist on the age-old battle between good and evil. Suriya plays Karuppan, an advocate who’s secretly the human form of folk deity Karuppusamy. His rival is Baby Kannan (played by RJ Balaji), and their fight dives straight into the messiness of human nature and the corruption in the legal system. The writing team, Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan, and Karan Aravind Kumar crafted a screenplay that keeps things sharp. Alongside Suriya and Trisha, you’ll spot performances from Yogi Babu, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, and Balaji himself. Composer Sai Abhyankkar’s soundtrack and GK Vishnu’s cinematography both stole the spotlight too, drawing plenty of praise.

Suriya’s ‘Thank You’ Fleet For Team Karuppu

And Suriya didn’t forget his crew after all that success. He handed out Mahindra BE6 Batman edition cars to key team members like music director Sai Abhyankkar, DOP GK Vishnu, and editor Selvamani, a grand “thank you” that quickly went viral online. With high-voltage action, folklore, and courtroom drama rolled into one, Karuppu is set for a blockbuster run on OTT too. Prime Video starts streaming it June 12. Don’t miss it.

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