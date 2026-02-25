ENG हिन्दी
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a lovely baby boy, on November 7, 2025. After three months, Kat has finally made her public first appearance, looking as stunning as ever.

By: Sahelee Rakshit  |  Published: February 25, 2026 7:30 AM IST

Katrina Kaif makes FIRST public appearance after welcoming baby Vihaan Kaushal, her postpartum glow STEALS...; fans react [Viral Video]

After giving birth to little Vihaan Kaushal, Katrina Kaif made her first public appearance recently. The actress was spotted driving while wearing a face mask. The actress had her hair in a ponytail and wore an all-black ensemble. Her eyes sparkled as she smiled and waved good-bye from her car, despite the mask covering half of her face. Her postpartum glow was evident.

Katrina's first public appearance after...

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child, a lovely baby boy, on Friday, November 7, 2025. After three months, Kat has finally made her public first appearance, looking as stunning as ever.

Vicky-Katrina names their baby Vihaan

For those who don't know, the couple named their kid Vihaan. Interestingly, Vicky Kaushal portrayed Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Uri: The Surgical Strike, directed by Aditya Dhar. The couple had shared the news by writing, "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words."

Vicky lauds Katrina for her...

At a recent event, Kaushal discussed parenting and expressed his sincere respect for Katrina, referring to her as a "warrior mother" for her perseverance and commitment since the birth of their son, Vihaan. Speaking openly about their three-month-old baby, Kaushal stated that a father can't do much at this point.

"I’m just trying to be a cheerleader, and I’m waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more," he said at Hollywood Reporter India event.

What did Vicky Kaushal say about Katrina?

He continued by praising Katrina for being the true superhero throughout this time. He praised her strength during pregnancy and beyond, saying, “Right now, the mother is being the superhero. She’s been a warrior through her pregnancy, and she’s been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her and I love her so much.”

VicKat marriage

After dating for many years, Vicky and Katrina got married in 2021 in the stunning Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. Only close friends and family were invited to the wedding festivities, as the couple chose to keep things small.

