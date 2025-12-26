Katrina Kaif shares first picture after welcoming newborn son, offers a sneak peek into…

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their baby boy on November 7, 2025. Since then, new mother Katrina Kaif has been active on social media. However, after a month, the actress shared her first post-pregnancy photos.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal shared a very special moment from their personal life with their fans in December 2025. Katrina, for the first time after becoming a mother, has posted a very sweet photograph of celebrating Christmas with her family members on Instagram. The photograph posted on the 25 of December included Katrina, Vicky, his brother Sunny Kaushal, and Katrina's brother, Sebastian. There was no doubt that the photograph was a display of the peace and warmth at their home and within their family. In fact, this was the first post by Katrina after the birth of her son, so the fans were overjoyed and delighted.

What did Katrina Kaif post?

Along with her Christmas selfie, Katrina wrote a sweet message to her fans – "Love joy and peace to all… It's a Merry Merry Christmas! ?❤️." Vicky Kaushal was seen with a playful look in the selfie, while Sunny Kaushal too appeared to be in high spirits. Both Katrina and her brother Sebastian could be seen smiling at the lens. It was apparent that this couple had been longing to live this amazing couple of years of new life with their family in absolute peace, away from any big bash or celebration. Since becoming parents, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have avoided all external functions and have been spending time with their newborn at their place only.

All about Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's newborn baby

It is worth mentioning here that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have also become parents to a son on November 7, 2025. The couple announced the news on Instagram. The couple wrote in the post that a new gift of joy had been given to them. They wrote, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November 2025." The post got millions of likes. The news spread to the Bollywood world as well. The couple received the best wishes for the newborn. Vicky’s brother, Sunny Kaushal, also celebrated the occasion on his social media post. The post read: "Main chacha ban gaya."

About Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's marriage

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021, in a private ceremony in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. Later, in December 2025, they also celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary very simply at home.

