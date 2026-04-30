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Katrina Kaif’s CHEEKY sleep deprived dads dig at Vicky Kaushal wins the internet

Vicky and Katrina are busy being the parents everyone can relate to and, apparently, promoting Kay Beauty for free. Read further to know what the couple did this time to make the fans swoon on them, yet again.

By: Vaishnavi Tripathi  |  Published: April 30, 2026 5:00 PM IST

Katrina Kaif’s CHEEKY sleep deprived dads dig at Vicky Kaushal wins the internet
Katrina Kaif’s CHEEKY sleep deprived dads dig at Vicky Kaushal wins the internet

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal keep finding ways to charm fans, and this week’s Kay Beauty promo was just peak couple energy. The two, now parents to little Vihaan, turned what could've been a regular Instagram plug into a hilarious exchange. Vicky kicked things off with a selfie, cheeks blushing thanks to Katrina's Kay Beauty tint. He captioned it: “Caffeinated cheeks for caffeinated me! What a wow...” And just in case people thought it was sponsored, he joked, “I tried my best but sadly not a paid promotion.”

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Katrina didn’t miss a beat. She reshared his selfie and added, “Best for sleep-deprived dads.” Fans ate it up.

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Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

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Honestly, Vicky’s been Katrina’s unofficial brand hype guy for a while. Last year, Katrina posted a video with Vicky chatting seriously with a stuffed deer about discovering “the most hydrating lipstick.” He dropped the pun, “It’s not kay to be so good,” and she replied, “But it’s Kay to be you.” If there’s ever a competition for husbands plugging their wives’ brands, Vicky’s running laps.

Beyond the teasing, Vicky’s pretty open about how marriage changed him. He told GQ, “You can never be the same person after marriage.” Suddenly, everything isn’t just about you, there’s an ‘us’ that has to make sense. Decisions, routines, even Saturday plans. He put it bluntly: he’s matured a lot these past two years more than he did in three decades.

Vicky and Katrina got hitched in December 2021 and named their son Vihaan, inspired by his character from Uri: The Surgical Strike. Work-wise, Vicky’s last film was Chhaava; Katrina starred in Merry Christmas. Right now though, they’re just busy being the parents everyone can relate to and, apparently, promoting Kay Beauty for free.

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About the Author

Vaishnavi Tripathi

A media student who likes to write on a variety of subjects, topics, and issues. You'll always find me having opinions about culture, cinema, and entertainment.
Tags Celebrity Parents Katrina Kaif Kay By Katrina Kbeauty Vicky And Katrina Vicky Kaushal