Katrina Kaif’s COMEBACK on cards? After maternity break, eyes OTT debut in 2027

Katrina Kaif is gearing up for a comeback. After welcoming her son with Vicky Kaushal in November 2025, the actress has been on a maternity break. Now, sources say she's reading scripts again and wants to return by late 2027. Read further to know everything we know about the comeback so far.

Katrina Kaif’s COMEBACK on cards? After maternity break, eyes OTT debut in 2027

Katrina Kaif’s fans have good reason to be excited, she’s gearing up for a comeback after her maternity break. Katrina’s been away from the big screen since November 2025, when she and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child. Since then, she’s been happy out of the spotlight, focusing on raising her son and enjoying her new role as a mom, but lately, things are changing. Katrina is picking up scripts again and has her eye on returning to work in the second half of 2027. Her last movie was “Merry Christmas” with Vijay Sethupathi back in 2024. After that, she stepped back, took a break from signing films, and hasn’t started any new projects.

Now she’s starting to look ahead. According to a source who spoke to India Today, Katrina isn’t in a hurry to jump into just any project. She’s being picky, she wants something that fits her new priorities as both an actor and a mom. It’s not just about any comeback either. Katrina’s apparently interested in exploring the world of streaming platforms. For someone who’s always been a big-screen actress, this is a new move, and, honestly, a pretty exciting one. The source says she’s looking for OTT projects, web films or series that offer good roles and maybe a more flexible schedule. So far, none of her work has released directly to OTT, so if she picks one up, it’ll be her first digital debut.

Of course, fans are already speculating. Seeing Katrina lead a streaming show, especially after so many stars have delivered breakout performances online, sounds like the kind of return people will talk about for a long time.

Right now, though, Katrina’s focused on family. Just a few days back, she shared a bunch of light-hearted vacation photos on social media. She joked about searching for the world’s best hot chocolate (she claims she found it!) and cracked up about her ever-changing hairstyle, her son catching a cold, and even discovering a kids’ song (“Gujapati Kulapati”) all by herself, something any new parent can relate to. She still keeps her son away from the cameras but reportedly did introduce Baby Vihaan to the paparazzi once at the airport.

So, there’s no official announcement yet. She’s waiting for the right role, wants to do something worthwhile, and is open to streaming projects if they fit the bill. By late 2027, she could be back, this time on OTT if the script is right. Until then, it’s all about family, motherhood, coffee, and hot chocolate for Katrina. Fans are just happy knowing she’s thinking about making a comeback.

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