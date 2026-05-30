KD: The Devil OTT release date: Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt film streams on ZEE5 from June 5

Read further for KD: The Devil OTT release date, platform, and full cast details.

KD: The Devil OTT release date: Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt film streams on ZEE5 from June 5

KD: The Devil had its big movie debut in April, and now it’s heading to streaming. This Kannada action thriller, starring Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, and Shilpa Shetty, lands on ZEE5 starting June 5, 2026. Prem directed and wrote the film, which first hit theaters on April 30, 2026. Critics and audiences were split, some loved the style and action, while others weren’t convinced. But now, with its move to digital, the film’s gritty underworld story from the 1970s will reach a bigger audience.

When and Where to Stream KD: The Devil

KD: The Devil starts streaming on ZEE5 June 5. The movie was shot in Kannada, but ZEE5 will offer it in several languages. If you missed it at the cinema, this is your chance to catch the drama from your couch. For KVN Productions, it’s another box office title heading online.

What’s KD: The Devil About?

The story unfolds in 1970s Bengaluru, centered on Kaali, a kerosene vendor played by Dhruva Sarja. He’s got a good heart, but when his family lands in trouble, he winds up deep in the city’s violent underworld. The real kicker? Kaali has to face Dhak Deva, a gangster he once admired, played by Sanjay Dutt. The film shows Kaali’s transformation from everyday guy to infamous criminal, fueled by the chaos around him. It’s inspired by actual events from that era.

Cast and Key Players

On the cast side, Dhruva Sarja stars as Kaalidasa, with Shilpa Shetty as Satyavati Kalidasa and Sanjay Dutt as Dhak Deva. You’ll also see V. Ravichandran (Annayappa), Ramesh Aravind (Dharma), Reeshma Nanaiah (Machhlakshmi), and Jisshu Sengupta (Rudra Mishra). Nora Fatehi pops up for a special dance number, and Sudeepa takes the role of Kaala Bhairava. Prem steers the ship as director and writer, with Venkat K Narayan producing under KVN Productions.

From Theatres to OTT: The Journey So Far

KD: The Devil had a pretty mixed theatrical reception. Some called it a "cinematic explosion," raving about the period detail and action scenes. Others thought the story didn’t quite hold together. The ZEE5 run could give it new life, especially with its star power crossing from Kannada to Hindi markets, Dutt and Shetty bring recognition, while Sarja delivers the core. If you’re into stylish gangster dramas from the 1970s with a heavyweight cast and slick action, mark your calendar for June 5.

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